The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund records over 10,000 deceased claims, highlighting the enduring health toll of the 9/11 attacks on responders and survivors.

The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) has officially recorded more than 10,000 deceased claims, marking a significant and somber milestone more than 25 years after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. This figure, which reached 10,029 claims through October, serves as a stark reminder of the long-lasting health consequences faced by first responders, workers, residents, and others who were exposed to the toxic dust and debris in the aftermath of the collapses.

Compensation Claims Far Exceed Original Death Toll

The total number of deceased claims filed with the VCF is now more than three times the 2,977 people who were directly killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001. This discrepancy does not indicate a revision of the official death toll but rather reflects the nature of the compensation process. A deceased claim represents a filing by the personal representative or eligible relatives of a victim, rather than a federally confirmed death directly caused by 9/11 exposure. Eligibility for these funds depends on specific factors, including the individual presence in the exposure zone and the confirmation of a qualifying physical condition.

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Data cited by attorney Michael Barasch, the managing partner of Barasch & McGarry and a two-time cancer survivor, reveals that cancer is the predominant condition leading to approved death awards. Out of 6,397 approved death awards, 5,997 involved cancer, accounting for nearly 94 percent of all payouts. This statistic underscores the severe and delayed health impacts that continue to plague the community of survivors and responders who were present during the disaster.

Rising Cancer Rates in Exposure Zones

The World Trade Center Health Program, which is responsible for monitoring and treating eligible responders and survivors, has seen a dramatic increase in certified cancer cases. As of September 30, the program recognized 59,279 cancer certifications, a substantial rise from the 3,204 cases recorded in December 2014. These certifications indicate that a member's condition met the federal program's requirements for a covered World Trade Center-related health condition, though they do not individually prove that every cancer was caused by the exposure.

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The passage of time has not diminished the potential consequences of exposure to the carcinogens present in the dust and debris after the towers fell. Cancers can emerge many years after initial contact with these harmful substances, necessitating continued medical monitoring as the exposed population ages. Although cancer was not added to the list of covered conditions by the World Trade Center Health Program until 2012, more than a decade after the attacks, the current data reflects the urgent need for long-term health oversight for both responders and survivors.

Survivor Christine Sakoutis Highlights Early Detection

The personal story of Christine Sakoutis, a 63-year-old Manhattan Family Court clerk and New York state peace officer, illustrates the critical importance of early detection and monitoring. Sakoutis was driving across the Brooklyn Bridge when the first tower was struck and subsequently continued to the courthouse at 60 Lafayette Street. After the evacuation, she chose to head toward the World Trade Center, eventually taking a position near Broadway and Fulton Street, approximately one block from the North Tower, where she was present when it collapsed.

Nearly 16 years later, in April 2017, Sakoutis developed a severe cough that led to an emergency room visit where an X-ray revealed a suspicious spot on her lung. She was diagnosed with stage 2B cancer and underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung, followed by chemotherapy with Taxotere and cisplatin. Her doctors considered her 9/11 exposure a highly likely cause of the disease, and she credits the early detection with saving her life.

Administrative Hurdles and Ongoing Medical Risks

Despite the available resources, survivors and relatives of those who have died report that misconceptions about who was exposed and who qualifies for federal assistance can delay crucial monitoring and treatment. Many families also face lengthy administrative hurdles when seeking compensation, which can exacerbate the stress already associated with battling serious illnesses. These administrative challenges highlight the need for clearer communication and streamlined processes for those seeking support.

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Sakoutis, who now describes herself as cured and free of disease, urges those who believe they were exposed but remain healthy to take monitoring seriously. She emphasizes that getting scanned regularly is the only proactive action individuals can take to increase their odds of survival. Her message serves as a powerful reminder that the health impacts of the September 11 attacks are ongoing, and continued vigilance is essential for the well-being of the affected community.