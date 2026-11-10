SEPTA launches program to help people in need across transit system

SEPTA is bringing social outreach specialists directly to stations and vehicles in an effort to help people in need and improve rider safety.

SEPTA is bringing social outreach specialists directly to stations and vehicles in an effort to help people in need and improve rider safety. SEPTA riders may notice something new during their commute as outreach specialists wearing purple vests make their way through stations and vehicles, offering help to people in need.

The transit agency is launching a new program called Reach to connect people experiencing homelessness, addiction and mental health challenges with critical services while addressing safety and quality-of-life concerns across the system. The initiative operates under the SEPTA Transit Police Department through a one-year agreement with Citizens Acting Together Can Help, Inc. Reach is a division of SEPTA Transit Police, and the specialists are going to work closely with police officers.

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The Reach teams will be patrolling SEPTA stations and vehicles to engage with vulnerable individuals and offer transportation to service providers. Those who decline assistance will be asked to leave the system.

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"By helping connect vulnerable individuals to services and support, SEPTA is working to build a safer, more welcoming environment for everyone who relies on our system,” said SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer. Riders can report safety concerns and quality-of-life issues anonymously through the SEPTA app or by calling Transit Police at 580-8111.