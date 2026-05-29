Sepideh Moafi Dismisses 'The Pitt' Feud Rumors with Noah Wyle

Sepideh Moafi, who plays Dr. Al-Hashimi in 'The Pitt', has spoken out against rumors of a feud with co-star Noah Wyle. In an interview, she clarified that their on-screen conflict was purely fictional and that they maintain a great working relationship. Moafi also confirmed her return for the upcoming season, expressing her dedication to portraying people with disabilities accurately.

Sepideh Moafi , known for her role as Dr. Al-Hashimi in ' The Pitt ', has addressed rumors of a feud with co-star Noah Wyle . In a recent interview, Moafi dismissed the speculations, stating, 'Absolutely not, we're really great colleagues.

' She clarified that their on-screen conflict in the latest season was purely fictional and there's no personal rivalry between them. Moafi also confirmed her return for the upcoming season, although the details of her role are yet to be determined. Speaking about her character's arc, Moafi expressed her commitment to representing people with disabilities accurately and fighting against the stigma of disposability often associated with such characters in media





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Sepideh Moafi Noah Wyle The Pitt Feud Rumors Dr. Al-Hashimi Character Arc Disability Representation

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