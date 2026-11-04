Sephora Savings Event 2024: Rouge Members Get First-Ever Discount Sharing

Discover how the Sephora Savings Event works, with tier-based discounts from 15 to 20 percent off site-wide, starting now through November 9, 2024.

Sephora has officially launched its annual Savings Event, a highly anticipated retail promotion running from the current date through November 9. The entire website is currently offering discounted prices on thousands of beauty products, with the specific discount percentage determined by the shopper's loyalty tier status. This structured sale provides significant savings opportunities for loyal customers while maintaining strict spending thresholds for the highest reward levels.

Discount Tiers and Eligibility Requirements

The primary change for this year's promotion is that Rouge members can now share their 20 percent discount with five friends, a first for the program. Accessing the Rouge tier requires a cumulative spend of $1,000 within a calendar year, granting the sharpest discount available during the sale. The next tier, VIB, requires a minimum annual spend of $350 to unlock a 15 percent discount on eligible items.

Also read The Best Sephora Savings Event Deals for Healing Dry, Damaged Hair

At the entry level, Insider status is granted simply through an email sign-up, making the event accessible to all shoppers. Regardless of tier, every customer is eligible for a 30 percent discount on Sephora Collection, the brand's exclusive in-house line. This internal brand is widely favored by both Sephora employees and beauty writers for its quality and value during sales periods.

Skincare Deals and Product Recommendations

Among the top recommendations is the exfoliating peel pad, which Strategist writer Arielle Avila has named the best exfoliator on the market. Although she notes the price is high, she states that a single night of use leaves skin bright and silky smooth the following day. Another highly recommended moisturizer from the same brand contains squalane, hyaluronic acid, Japanese purple rice, and red algae to plump and hydrate dry skin effectively.

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For those seeking barrier support, icy toner-filled pods offer brightening niacinamide, moisturizing glycerin, and soothing green tea. Playwrights use these pods after storing them in the freezer, noting that the tightening effect reduces drooping. Sofie Pavitt's Omega moisturizer is also a standout, with senior editor Hilary Reid finishing her third jar. Esthetician Rio Viera-Newton praises the dense formula for not causing breakouts despite its richness.

Cleansers, Treatments, and Specialty Items

Tower28's hypochlorous acid treatment is a long-time favorite for keeping skin breakout-free and calm after gym sessions or sun exposure. For body care, Necessaire body wash won a Strategist readers' poll for its ability to lather and cleanse without stripping the skin. It is available in various scents and provides a clean feel without leaving the skin dry or irritated.

Cyklar body oil is another top pick, with users reporting that it absorbs evenly without leaving an oily residue. The product contains oil-soluble vitamin C to brighten skin over time and offers long-lasting hydration. Additionally, precise tweezers are recommended for grooming, with collectors owning multiple pairs in different shades to suit various needs.

Moisturizers and Sun Protection

Dieux Instant Angel is on its fifth bottle for some users, serving as a super-hydrating moisturizer that works well under makeup. It contains peptides, squalane, ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid to moisturize without clogging pores. Paula's Choice peptide cream is another clinical favorite, containing three types of peptides to bind water, signal collagen production, and smooth fine lines.

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Sunscreen options include a hyaluronic acid and ceramide-rich formula that doubles as a moisturizer. It features vitamin B5 to plump skin and galactomyces ferment filtrate to absorb excess sebum. Cleansers with soothing centella asiatica and gentle exfoliants help clear pores without irritation, while instant plumping serums can smooth forehead lines effectively.

Holiday Bundles and Final Sale Tips

The Sephora Advent calendar is already considered a good deal, containing 24 surprises inside the festive box. One highlight includes a vitamin-C-packed sheet mask with similar ingredients to other popular treatments. Mascara recommendations emphasize formulas that prevent clumping and smudging, holding curls and lasting through the day without flaking. Shoppers should act quickly as the event concludes on November 9, making this the final window to secure the best tier-based discounts.