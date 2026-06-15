Sephora’s Summer Sale Is Here! Shop 24 Finds Our Editors Are Eyeing Now

Including limited-time markdowns on Tatcha, Make Up Forever, and more

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Sephora’s Summer Sale 2026 is now underway, making it the perfect time to enhance your beauty rotation in favor of warmer weather. From now through June 23, shoppers can take advantage of rare discountsAlong with major discounts, Sephora cardholders can seamlessly earn 500 Insider points on purchases of $75 or more using the codeat checkout.

Plus, through June 16, customers can also receive 20 percent off on buz moisturizers from brands including Laneige, Sofie Pavitt Face, Kiehl's, and more.editors are currently eyeing at Sephora’s Summer Sale 2026. Whether you’re stocking up on tried-and-true favorites or ready to try out a new product or tool you’ve been eyeing for months, we recommend quickly adding your favorites to your shopping cart before time runs out on these must-have deals.

Consider this your sign to upgrade your skincare routine for less. Since Sephora’s sale is so vast, you can enjoy rare savings on luxe products to round out your routine, including$58 at SephoraSephora’s summer sale is the perfect time to refresh your makeup essentials for warmer days ahead. Stock up on glam staples like the retailer’s curatedor sample a few soon-to-be-favorite formulas for less.

Those on the hunt for a foolproof concealer should snag the timely deal we spotted onWho says you have to make a professional appointment to have great hair? Right now, shoppers can enhance their ‘dos from home with up to 20 percent off a travel-sized version ofon Shark Beauty’s coveted FlexStyle multi-styler.

We’ve also spotted several salon-level conditioning masks, clarifying treatments, and more on sale from buzzy brands likehas been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.





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Sephora Savings Event 2025

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