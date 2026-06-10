Sentry, a powerful Marvel hero, has lost his superpowered pet dog Watchdog and is now adopting a new dog named Laika. Laika is a USSR test dog who was launched into space and has since been adopted by Sentry. The story is a tribute to the real-life Laika, a Soviet mutt who became the first living creature to orbit the Earth.

Following the original character's death, a new character becomes the closest ally to one of Marvel's most powerful heroes. Earth is both protected and threatened by the most powerful Marvel heroes.

The Incredible Hulk's strength is technically infinite, meaning a truly enraged Hulk could lead the world to total collapse. However, there's a more powerful and more unstable hero: Robert Reynolds, who wields the power of a million exploding suns as Sentry and constantly needs to keep his equally powerful dark alter ego under control. While other comic book universes put more focus on the concept, Marvel Comics features many iconic sidekicks.

Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson both start their journeys as Steve Rogers' junior partners before evolving into full-fledged heroes and wielders of the Captain America shield. Even though Hulk is usually an unpredictable monster, Rick Jones is most famously known as Bruce Banner's sidekick, though he also has one gamma transformation under his name. Likewise, the godlike Sentry has one sidekick: Watchdog, his superpowered pet dog. Superhero sidekicks tend to meet tragic fates.

Bucky Barnes famously suffered a painful near-death experience and subsequent torture to become the Winter Soldier, and Sentry has to witness his dog die while facing a major crisis that threatens to bring the Void to the surface. Sentry Recruits His New Pet Sidekick, Laika. In Paul Jenkins' The Sentry, the job of saving the world from a highly destructive crystalline infection lies on the shoulders of the most volatile hero besides the Hulk.

And apart from being the only hero who can stop the threat, Sentry deals with his lowest emotional point in years. During the crisis, Sentry's superpowered dog Normie aka Watchdog dies, and he chooses not to heal him in order to keep the Void at bay. On a bittersweet note, after singlehandedly saving the world, Sentry flies up to space and adopts a USSR test dog, Kudryavka, who he renames Laika.

Sentry shared a small fraction of his own godlike powers with Watchdog, granting him all of his abilities. However, Watchdog retained his normal lifespan, and even though another round of energy could have extended it, Bob Reynolds decided to bid his furry friend farewell. While the Void is bound to return sooner or later, Bob allows himself to enjoy a period of peace and another chance to love a pet.

Borrowing the Fantastic Four's spaceship, Sentry saves Laika from certain death and brings her home. Whether Laika will become the next superpowered Watchdog is yet to be seen. Marvel has already paid homage to Laika before in the character of Cosmo the Spacedog, the telepathic Soviet dog who debuted in Andy Lanning and Dan Abnett's Nova #8.

Cosmo mutated via cosmic radiation and developed both telepathy and human-like intellect, which allowed him to become the security chief of the deep-space station Knowhere. The Marvel Cinematic Universe updated the character as a female dog in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where she's voiced by Maria Bakalova. The MCU's Cosmo pays a much more historically accurate and meaningful tribute to the real-life Laika, the female Soviet mutt who tragically became the first living creature to orbit the Earth.

With Cosmo now a distinct comic book character deeply tied to Guardians of the Galaxy lore, Sentry's adoption of Laika becomes Marvel's latest tribute to the real animal. Laika's peaceful life on Earth is a beautiful cosmic redemption where a historic victim of cruel scientific advancement is reborn as a loved pet. Do you think Laika will become Sentry's new Watchdog in the future? The Sentry #4 is now available from Marvel Comics.

Sentry, alias Robert Reynolds, was created by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, and Rick Veitch, and first appeared in The Sentry (2000). He is a member of the Avengers, New Avengers, Mighty Avengers, Dark Avengers, and Horsemen of Death, and is part of the Marvel franchise.





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