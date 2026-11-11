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Sentinel Unveils Marvel Fighting Armor Jane Foster Mighty Thor Figure

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Sentinel Unveils Marvel Fighting Armor Jane Foster Mighty Thor Figure
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Jane Foster joins Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor line with a new 6.5-inch Mighty Thor figure featuring die-cast parts and more.

Sentinel Unveils Marvel Fighting Armor Jane Foster Mighty Thor Figure Jane Foster joins Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor line with a new 6.5-inch Mighty Thor figure featuring die-cast parts and more.

Boss Fight Studio brings Mike Mignola's Hellboy: Wolves of St. August to life with a new figure packed with supernatural accessories. Army Ants Armada returns with a new line of fully articulated 4.5-inch action figures from Lone Coconut, bringing the classic 1987 toy lineBoss Fight Studio brings the legendary Koshchei the Deathless from Mike Mignola's Hellboy: Darkness Calls to life with a detailed figure.

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RSVLTS celebrates Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas with festive KUNUFLEX shirts, a crewneck sweatshirt, and a dad hat for Disney fans. Sentinel Unveils Marvel Fighting Armor Jane Foster Mighty Thor Figure Jane Foster joins Sentinel's Marvel Fighting Armor line with a new 6.5-inch Mighty Thor figure featuring die-cast parts and more. Boss Fight Studio brings Mike Mignola's Hellboy: Wolves of St. August to life with a new figure packed with supernatural accessories.

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Army Ants Armada returns with a new line of fully articulated 4.5-inch action figures from Lone Coconut, bringing the classic 1987 toy lineBoss Fight Studio brings the legendary Koshchei the Deathless from Mike Mignola's Hellboy: Darkness Calls to life with a detailed figure. RSVLTS celebrates Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas with festive KUNUFLEX shirts, a crewneck sweatshirt, and a dad hat for Disney fans.

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