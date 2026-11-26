Sentencing is set Monday for two defendants who pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy against the water system that serves Prichard and Chickasaw.

MOBILE, Ala. - Sentencing is set Monday for two defendants who pleaded guilty to participating in a fraud conspiracy against the water system that serves Prichard and Chickasaw.

Ayanna Payton was a member of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board. She admitted to helping Nia Malika Bradley, then the operations manager of the utility, steal more than $1 million through a fraudulent billing scheme. Stephanie Hunn also pleaded guilty to federal charges. She was a friend of Payton and admitted creating a fictitious business and false invoices to justify unlawful payments to herself and three contractors.

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Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock will sentence both defendants based, in part, on the advisory sentencing guidelines calculated by the U.S. Probation Office. Prosecutors have conceded that a sentencing enhancement based on the designation of the fraud as a “complex case” does not apply. But prosecutors and Hunn’s attorney disagree about other aspects of the presentence investigation report prepared by the probation office.