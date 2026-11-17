The man convicted of fatally shooting a person who was just walking down the street, will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

AKRON, Ohio - The man convicted of fatally shooting a person who was just walking down the street, will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Whitthorne, 34, of Cleveland, guilty of multiple charges for the death of Razeil Robinson, 27. Robinson was killed on Sept. 25, 2025 near the Rosemary Square Apartments in Akron.

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“Razeil Robinson was simply walking down the street that night, and Timothy Whitthorne shot and killed him. They had never met before that night. This irrational violence is disturbing and cruel, and I am grateful for the Akron Police investigators who were able to identify Whitthorne as the killer and get him off the streets. My condolences go out to Razeil’s family and friends for this tremendous and senseless loss,” said Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich.

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Whitthorne was arrested after Akron police officers identified him on surveillance footage and tracked him to a home in Cleveland. Agents with the Northeast Ohio Violent Fugitive Taskforce assisted in his arrest. According to Kolkovich, officers recovered a Glock 40 that matched the shell casings located at the scene of the homicide when Whitthorne was taken into custody.