Sentencing for driver guilty of Summit County DUI crash that killed 18-year-old

The driver convicted in a deadly DUI crash in 2025, will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

AKRON, Ohio - The driver convicted in a deadly DUI crash in 2025, will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

In April, George Taylor, 23, of Hartville, pled guilty to the following charges for the death of Isabelle Grubaugh, 18. One count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor One count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.17 or higher, a first degree misdemeanorGrubaugh, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich said when officers spoke to Taylor they could smell alcohol on his breath and observed that his eyes were red and glassy. Officers also observed Taylor stumbling and lacking balance, and he failed multiple field sobriety tests. His breathalyzer test revealed he had a 0.204 BAC, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%, said Kolkovich.

An interior search of the vehicle recovered an empty jar of moonshine and two additional open and partially-full containers of alcohol. Sentencing for former Cuyahoga County judge guilty of tampering with recordsMan accused of prompting hours-long stand-off, hitting 2 bicyclists in Mentor, to face a judge





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Summit County Vehicular Homicide George Taylor Isabelle Grubaugh Canton Police Akron Police Springfield Township Ohio Springfield Township Car Accident Springfield Township Police Akron Ohio Canton Ohio Massillon Road Ohio State Highway Patrol Volkswagen Volkswagen Sedan Summit County Prosecutor Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich Elliot Kolkovich 19 News Hartville Hartville Ohio

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