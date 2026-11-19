A Columbus woman convicted of killing a five-year-old boy, will be sentenced in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A Columbus woman convicted of killing a five-year-old boy, will be sentenced in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. Earlier this month, a jury found Pammy Maye guilty of the 2024 murder of Darnell Taylor.

Maye was the child’s legal guardian. Maye, 51, was found guilty on all counts, including, aggravated murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse. Taylor’s body was found in a Columbus storm drain in February 2024. Columbus Police issued an AMBER Alert for Taylor after Maye’s husband called 911 just after 3 a.m. on Feb. 14, 2024 and said his wife woke him up and said she harmed the child.

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Maye’s abandoned Jeep Cherokee was located at the Parkview Estates on Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 14, 2024. TIMELINE: What we know after Columbus AMBER Alert ends in tragic death of 5-year-old Maye was arrested by Brooklyn police around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2024 after a business owner reported a woman walking suspiciously around a building. During an interview with Maye, police said she told them where to find Taylor’s body.

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Just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2024, Columbus officers located the body in a storm drain.