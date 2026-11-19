Like his protagonist, Mohammad Rasoulof fled to Germany after being targeted by the regime in Tehran.

In Mohammad Rasoulof’s short film “Sense of Water,” Ali, a writer who was imprisoned in his home country of Iran, moves to Germany to escape state censorship.

There’s a book he wants to write, but he finds himself in a dilemma. Having his work translated would be too much of a separation, but he doesn’t feel the meanings of German words the way he does when he writes in Farsi. Throughout the winter, his former partner Nazanin helps him to develop a deeper relationship to his adopted language, finding creative and sensual ways to map the language Ali loves onto the one he must now use.

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Ali’s story has clear parallels to Rasoulof’s own experience. Rasoulof, who wrote and directed the film, is known for his award-winning independent films, especially the Oscar-nominated “. ” He was arrested several times in Iran for his films and for statements he made in support of human rights. When “Sacred Fig” was selected for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Rasoulof was sentenced to whipping, along with another prison sentence, and fled to Germany.

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As for Ali, as the long German winter wears on, his longing for home only grows. It’s a complicated and angry kind of homesickness, one that threatens to tear the couple apart. This film is produced by Orlando von Einsiedel and supported by the Displacement Film Fund. The D.F.

F. is co-founded and led by Cate Blanchett and was established with fellow-supporters to champion and to fund the work of displaced filmmakers. International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund is the management partner, and other partners include Master Mind, Uniqlo, Droom en Daad, the Tamer Family Foundation, the Amahoro Coalition, the U.N. H.C. R., and the SP Lohia Foundation.