Senna Tower Construction Hits 1,785 Feet Milestone as Brazil Targets Supertall Record

The 1,785-foot Senna Tower in Brazil aims to surpass the One World Trade Center in height, setting new engineering standards for supertall residential structures in South America.

The Senna Tower project in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil, has reached a critical phase in its development, with engineers confirming the structure will ultimately soar to a height of 1,785 feet. This specific measurement ensures the residential skyscraper will officially surpass the One World Trade Center in New York City, which stands at 1,776 feet, upon completion. The Council on Vertical Urbanism, which maintains global building records, classifies this achievement as the tower becoming the tallest building located outside of Asia. Stephane Domeneghini, the executive director of Talls Solutions leading the construction efforts, highlighted this milestone during the 2026 Vertical Urbanism Summit as a definitive step toward establishing a new era for vertical architecture in South America.

Construction crews have successfully finished the foundation phase, which began last year, and are now preparing to showcase the superstructure by the end of next year. This superstructure includes all visible above-ground elements such as columns, beams, walls, and floors that will define the tower's iconic silhouette. The project faces unique regulatory constraints in Brazil that significantly differ from global markets, limiting work hours to between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays only. These strict operational windows mean the team cannot utilize the 24-hour construction schedules common in cities like New York, Dubai, or China, adding considerable time to the overall project timeline.

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Domeneghini estimates that six or seven additional years of work remain before the Senna Tower is fully finished due to these local labor restrictions. Despite the extended timeline, the engineering team has implemented groundbreaking methods to accelerate specific phases of the build. The foundation utilizes a unique technique involving CFA piles, which are continuous flight auger piles that allow for construction that is 40 percent faster than regular pile installation methods. This innovative approach marks the first time such small piles have been used for a supertall building foundation, a move that engineers believe could be replicable for skyscrapers around the world.

To stabilize the massive structure, the Senna Tower incorporates the first tuned mass damper in Latin America, a sophisticated technology crucial for mitigating sway in buildings that exceed 984 feet. Professor Harry Poulos, an Australian civil engineer who has consulted on the Burj Khalifa, advised on the research and testing to ensure structural integrity for this massive vertical undertaking. The building is designed to be more than just a residence, aiming to serve as an icon for a new generation that reflects Brazil's wealth in resources, minerals, and agriculture. The naming of the tower honors Ayrton Senna, the late Brazilian race car driver who won dozens of Grand Prix titles before his fatal crash in 1994.

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Domeneghini explained that the project is named after Senna because he is considered a hero for Brazil and represents the best version of the country. The structure is intended to be a pinnacle image that demonstrates Brazil's precious place on the planet and its potential to lead globally. The design philosophy contrasts sharply with the trend of exclusive billionaire residences often isolated from city centers. Instead, the Senna Tower aims to offer luxury that connects directly to the city and its community, creating an iconic symbol for all people rather than just its residents. This approach is described as a complete opposite to other supertall residential towers that prioritize exclusivity and distance from the urban environment.

The tower will feature an observatory level as well as shops, leisure facilities, and restaurants open to the public on its ground level to ensure broad community impact. Domeneghini emphasized that the goal is to impact all people, not just the 200 or so clients purchasing residences within the project. The Senna Tower aspires to be the first residential supertall building in Latin America to achieve LEED Platinum status, the highest global environmental certification awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council. This environmental goal underscores the project's commitment to sustainability and its role as a model for future development in the region.

Domeneghini stated that the tower carries a soul that is very different from every other project, representing a hero's journey and a clear message for all people. She noted that locals admire Senna's history and that the building serves as a testament to the country's resources and future potential. The team hopes the project will show people that they can create their own journey within Brazil without needing to look to Europe or America for inspiration. This vision aligns with a broader wave of tall building projects in Brazil, some ranging from 984 to 1,312 feet, but the Senna Tower stands out for its specific cultural and architectural ambitions.

The project's timeline and engineering choices reflect a balance between global standards of skyscraper construction and local Brazilian realities. While the construction pace is slower due to work hour limitations, the innovative use of CFA piles and the tuned mass damper ensures technical excellence. The tower will ultimately serve as a tangible symbol of Brazil's entry into the elite group of nations capable of constructing the world's most significant residential structures. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in global architectural history, shifting the apex of vertical construction from Asia to South America.