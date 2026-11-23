Brazil's Senna Tower reaches critical foundation stage. Civil engineer Stephane Domeneghini details the engineering behind the 550-meter supertall residential project.

Civil engineer Stephane Domeneghini confirmed that the Senna Tower in Balneário Camboriú has successfully completed the installation of its critical foundation piles, marking a decisive transition into vertical construction. This milestone clears the path for the superstructure, positioning the Brazil ian skyscraper to eventually surpass the height of New York City's One World Trade Center upon its full completion. The tower is engineered to soar to a height exceeding 550 meters, which translates to more than 1,800 feet, establishing a new global benchmark for residential architecture.

Recent footage from the construction site captured in November revealed the execution of a specialized foundation system developed specifically to support a residential tower of this immense scale. The foundation phase involved the installation of 798 auger cast piles beneath the tower's main foundation mat. These piles function as long, vertical column-like structures designed for deep foundations, ensuring the stability of the massive weight above. The successful completion of these piles allows engineers to advance work on the concrete mat, which distributes heavy loads from the superstructure.

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Each of the 798 piles measures 60 centimeters in diameter and extends from 27 to 44.5 meters deep into the bedrock. This depth range, roughly 88 to 146 feet, was necessary to anchor the building securely against the complex geological conditions of the densely developed coastal site. The superstructure, which includes the columns, beams, walls, and floors above ground level, will rise from this massive concrete base, requiring the foundation to transfer exceptional loads while strictly controlling settlement for long-term stability.

The development of this unique foundation solution required over four years of intensive research, testing, and validation. The Talls Solutions technical team led this effort in collaboration with Brazilian developer FG Empreendimentos and specialist consultants. The team evaluated six different foundation typologies and produced 13 design revisions before finalizing the auger cast pile approach. Two full-scale test sites were constructed, with loading tests reaching approximately 2,000 metric tons-force to assess pile behavior using fiber-optic instrumentation.

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One of the most significant challenges behind the Senna Tower project is the geotechnical complexity of its location. The subsurface contains various sediment layers, including sand, silt, and soft clay, along with residual soil and bedrock with varying elevations across the property. Although the construction method is established in Brazil, the project team identified no comparable application at this scale in a supertall building. The rigorous validation process ensures that the foundation can safely support the residential superstructure for decades to come.

The foundation solution received independent review from Professor Harry Poulos of Tetra Tech Coffey, an Australian geotechnical specialist and civil engineer. Poulos has consulted on some of the world's most iconic skyscrapers, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. His involvement underscores the thoroughness of the engineering review, ensuring that the 798 piles and concrete mat meet the highest safety standards for a structure expected to stand as the tallest building outside of Asia.

Beyond the technical hurdles, construction logistics present another major challenge on the tightly constrained urban site. The team operates under a strict schedule, working only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time each day and not during weekends. This schedule contrasts sharply with other markets like New York, Dubai, and China, where construction teams may work 24 hours a day. To manage these constraints, the team uses 4D planning, linking building information modeling to the schedule to identify conflicts in advance and coordinate equipment.

The Senna Tower is part of a broader global race to construct record-breaking skyscrapers, joining a list of monumental projects around the world. In Saudi Arabia, the Jeddah Tower is expected to be completed by 2028, reaching over 1 kilometer, which would make it the world's tallest building overall. Meanwhile, China's Tianjin 117 skyscraper, currently the world's tallest empty building, is nearing completion 18 years after construction began and recently set a Guinness World Record for the tallest elevator in a building.

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In the United States, 2 World Trade Center in New York City is under construction and is slated for completion by 2031. The 55-story skyscraper will rise 1,226 feet and represents the final piece of the World Trade Center site. Additionally, Florida is preparing for the Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences Miami, which will rise to 1,049 feet. Scheduled for completion in 2028, it will be the first supertall skyscraper in Miami and the tallest building in the southern United States.

Domeneghini stated that the team is expected to showcase the tower's superstructure by the end of next year. However, she noted that there are expected to be six or seven more years of work before the building is fully completed. The Senna Tower's eventual rise above 550 meters will not only define the skyline of Balneário Camboriú but also mark a significant engineering achievement in the history of supertall residential construction.