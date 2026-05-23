Senior US Intelligence Officer's Terrifying UFO Encounter Revealed in Trump Administration Disclosure Release

The unnamed officer's encounter with mysterious 'orange orbs' near their helicopter in 2025, as they investigated loud thuds in the mountains on a secret mission, escalated into a series of close UAP encounters lasting over an hour. The report details encounters with glowing objects, one of which rose from the ground and flew within 10 feet of the helicopter before dropping below the aircraft and accelerating away at extreme speed.

The terrifying UFO experience of a senior US intelligence officer has been revealed for the first time in the Trump administration's latest disclosure release. In 2025, the unnamed officer came face-to-face with mysterious ' orange orbs ' that soared near their helicopter, as they and colleagues were on a secret mission to 'investigate loud thuds heard in the mountains on the test range.

' What began as a routine search for debris from weapons testing quickly escalated into what the officer described as 'a series of close UAP encounters lasting over an hour. ' At one point, ground teams tracking the objects on infrared cameras reportedly spotted a 'super-hot' object moving at high speed before suddenly splitting into two separate craft and changing direction.

Moments later, according to the report, one of the objects rose from the ground and flew within just 10 feet of the helicopter before dropping below the aircraft and accelerating away at extreme speed. The pilots watched through night-vision goggles as the object split apart again, with a smaller craft emerging from the larger orb before both vanished into the darkness.

Fighter jets were later deployed into the area, where the same glowing objects allegedly appeared directly above the aircraft in formation.

'We were virtually speechless after these observations,' the official concluded in their report. The terrifying UFO experience of a senior US intelligence officer has been revealed for the first time in the Trump administration's latest disclosure release. Pictured is a different 'UFO' sighting Read MoreEXCLUSIVE I'm a pastor who attended a secret UFO disclosure meeting. We saw images of 'translucent beings' that chilled me to the bone... the files could fulfil a dark biblical prophec





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ufos Orange Orbs Close Encounters High-Speed Objects Glowing Orbs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 Commonly Overlooked Signs of IntelligenceResearchers studying language, cognition, and verbal processing have identified behaviors that correlate with higher cognitive ability but that are often mistaken for their opposite.

Read more »

Trump postpones signing artificial intelligence order out of concern it would hurt the AI industryPresident Donald Trump has called off a signing ceremony for a new order on artificial intelligence because he worried it could dull America’s edge on AI technology.

Read more »

Artificial Intelligence glitch at Arizona college graduation sparks uproar from crowdStudents at Glendale Community College erupted in boos after an AI system skipped hundreds of names during their commencement ceremony due to a glitch.

Read more »

Pentagon releases more declassified UFO files, including intelligence officer's account of 'orbs'The Pentagon unveiled another batch of its so-called UFO files on Friday, part of a rolling release of once-classified material ordered by President Donald Trump.

Read more »