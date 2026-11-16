Senior Trump administration officials face heightened security concerns. What we know.

Top Trump administration officials and their families are reportedly living on military bases around D.C., under heightened security concerns as threats linked to Iran and threats against public officials grow.

Top Trump administration officials and their families are reportedly living on military bases around Washington, D.C. , under heightened security concerns as threats linked to Iran and threats against public officials grow.

is one of the latest officials to relocate to a military base as the Secret Service and other agencies work to circumvent security threats. Bessent had reportedly had to move out of his Georgetown home amid threats linked to Iran, though the seriousness of the threats was not immediately clear.that The Wall Street Journal had previously published a news article with a photo that allowed Bessent's home to be "geo-located," which prompted security concerns.

Also read Prosecutor issues 'significant' warning to Warren over Trump-linked probes and more top headlines

A senior administration official told the outlet that threats against Bessent reached "more than an advanced stage.

" The threats on Bessent come as Iranian-backed assassination plots targeting U.S. officials grow more prevalent amid the war in the Middle East. Attorney General Todd Blanche also relocated to a military base in March, another source told the outlet. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth have also reportedly moved to Fort McNair in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and other administration officials have moved to unnamed military installations or protected government housing. It is important to note that not all relocations have been connected to the same threats. While some are reportedly Iranian-linked, others followed heightened concerns about political violence on U.S. soil. Secret Service Director Sean Curran said threats against full-time protectees increased by more than 40% from 2025.

Curran made the remarks last month, explaining that roughly 10,000 threat cases were recorded in 2026 at the time.on Sunday he thinks it is time for the administration to "turn to official residences for senior officials so they and their families can be protected.

" "The threat of terrorism in the modern age, I think, calls for a return, perhaps back to more official residences that can be secured and can have secure communications," Sadler told the outlet. Fugitive in stolen vehicle crashes into car after Taylorsville police pursuitChild's call helps rescuers locate people involved in Cache County UTV crash