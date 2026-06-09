Senior Tory Vows to Unite MPs Behind Boosting Support for Under-Twos

Sir Desmond Swayne, a former minister, has won a golden ticket to steer a Bill of his choosing through Parliament. He has vowed to unite MPs behind boosting support for under-twos with his proposed Infants, Parents and Carers Bill.

A senior Tory who won a golden ticket to steer a Bill of his choosing through Parliament has vowed to unite MPs behind boosting support for under-twos.

Sir Desmond Swayne, a former minister, topped a House of Commons ballot to decide who is at the front of the queue for a Private Member's Bill debate. It means he is able to propose his own legislation to the Commons, which will be debated on select Fridays throughout the parliamentary session. In an article for the Mail, Sir Desmond explained why he had snubbed efforts to try and revive bitterly-contested assisted dying legislation.

He outlined how his proposed Infants, Parents and Carers Bill would instead support parents and carers during the 1,001 critical days of their baby's life. The period from pregnancy to the age of two is not simply another phase of childhood, it is the foundation upon which everything else is built: emotional security, language development, physical health, resilience, attachment and even future capability.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill which proposed setting up a framework for assisted dying in England and Wales was introduced as a Private Member's Bill in 2024 after Labour MP Kim Leadbeater won the previous ballot. But it fell in the House of Lords when peers ran out of time to conclude their debates on the Bill amid accusations of filibustering before the last parliamentary session ended in April.

Sir Desmond Swayne, a former minister, topped a House of Commons ballot to decide who is at the front of the queue for a Private Member's Bill debate. But, explaining his own choice of Bill after topping the ballot, Sir Desmond said Last year the Private Members' Bill ballot winner chose a subject that divided the House, so this year I have deliberately chosen something that can unite us.

The New Forest West MP, who opposed Ms Leadbeater's Bill in a Commons vote last year, said his own Bill would place a duty on the Government to consider how to improve support for children during the critical period from conception to their second birthday. A baby's brain develops more rapidly during the 1,001 critical days than at any other point in their life, and a baby who is safe, secure and supported is far more likely to thrive later on.

When that support is absent, society too often ends up paying the price further down the line. For too long, public policy has focused overwhelmingly on crisis management rather than prevention. We spend billions picking up the pieces later, while too often failing to support families early on. Strong families are not built by the state.

But government and taxpayers would reap the rewards of ensuring new families are not left entirely alone at the moment they most need support. Pregnancy to age two is the time when prudent investment delivers the greatest return, in human capital, and in economic saving down the line.

That is why my proposed Infants, Parents and Carers Bill will place a duty on government to assess the needs of infants, parents and carers, commission and provide appropriate information and services, and report annually to Parliament on how better support is improving outcomes. There are not many occasions on which I believe the answer to a problem is another Act of Parliament.

As a Conservative, I instinctively believe in limited government, personal responsibility and restraint when it comes to state intervention. Too often, legislation becomes a substitute for leadership, family, community and common sense. That is precisely why I have chosen to use my Private Members' Bill to bring about legislation that will support parents and carers during the 1,001 critical days of their baby's life. The period from pregnancy to the age of two is not simply another phase of childhood.

It is the foundation upon which everything else is built: emotional security, language development, physical health, resilience, attachment and even future capability. A baby's brain develops more rapidly during the 1,001 critical days than at any other point in their life, and a baby who is safe, secure and supported is far more likely to thrive later on. When that support is absent, society too often ends up paying the price further down the line.

For too long, public policy has focused overwhelmingly on crisis management rather than prevention. We spend billions picking up the pieces later, while too often failing to support families early on. Strong families are not built by the state. But government and taxpayers would reap the rewards of ensuring new families are not left entirely alone at the moment they most need support





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