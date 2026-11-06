Senior standout Sergio Villarreal thrives as Edison High School’s quarterback, defensive end

The Edison High School football team features a unique two-way player. Starting quarterback Sergio Villarreal also plays defensive end, and that’s not something you see very often.

The Edison High School football team features a unique two-way player. Starting quarterback Sergio Villarreal also plays defensive end, and that’s not something you see very often.

“I’ve seen it one other time and it’s when I was at Bay City,” said Edison head football coach Ronald Dement, who’s in his 19th year of coaching high school football. His career started in 2007 at Bay City High School. Villarreal is 6-foot-3 and weighs 265 pounds. He’s built more like a lineman, so some people are shocked that he plays quarterback.

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“‘Oh, there’s no way you’re the quarterback,’” Villarreal says he’s been told. “There’s tall and lengthy quarterbacks. Guys are 6-2, 6-3, but they don’t weigh and they don’t look as big as I do. ” On top of that, Villarreal also serves as the Golden Bears’ punter.

He truly does have a team-first mentality.

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“He’s a great young man. Wherever we need him, he jumps right in,” said Dement.

“He’s always, ‘yes sir, no sir,’ and he’s a great leader. ” Now in his senior season, Villarreal embraces his role with the Edison Golden Bears, despite a rocky season, and he’s certainly looking on the bright side.

“One of the positives this season are a lot of guys show up every day, besides our situation they still show up ready to work,” he said. “At the end of the day we are all family here, we’re all brothers and we’re just looking out for each other. A lot of these guys are seniors, grew up with them, went to middle school with them, we’re just looking to have fun and enjoy our last year together.

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