Brig. Gen. Dahiya Hamdan al-Tahir leaves Rapid Support Forces, accusing leadership of foreign agendas and human cost, pledging support for Sudanese army.

A senior intelligence commander within Sudan's Rapid Support Forces has publicly announced his defection to the Sudanese army, marking a significant escalation in internal fractures within the paramilitary group. Brig. Gen. Dahiya Hamdan al-Tahir, a high-ranking official responsible for special operations in Central Darfur state, declared his complete withdrawal from the militia on Friday. He cited the leadership's dedication to personal gain and foreign agendas as the primary reasons for his decision to switch sides.

Defector Details Allegations Against RSF Leadership

Brig. Gen. Dahiya Hamdan al-Tahir identified himself as the head of the RSF intelligence special operations office and a member of its recruitment committee in a video message circulated by Sudanese media outlets and activists. He directly addressed RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known publicly as Hemedti, questioning the immense human cost of the ongoing war. Al-Tahir emphasized that Sudanese communities have suffered immensely, losing many of their young men to the conflict driven by the Dagalo family's interests.

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The defector accused the RSF leadership of sacrificing members of Sudanese tribes and local communities to advance the specific interests of the Dagalo family while simultaneously serving foreign agendas. He stated that the leadership prioritized these personal and external goals over the welfare and survival of the Sudanese population. This direct accusation highlights the deep ideological and strategic divides that have emerged within the paramilitary force's upper echelons.

Context of Ongoing Sudan Conflict and Crisis

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces erupted in April 2023 following disagreements over the integration of the paramilitary force into the regular military structure. Since then, the nation has been engulfed in a devastating war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of civilians. The resulting humanitarian crisis is currently ranked as one of the worst in the world, with widespread destruction of infrastructure and essential services.

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Al-Tahir's defection follows a pattern of similar departures by other senior commanders and intelligence officials within the Rapid Support Forces. These recurring defections suggest increasing instability and fragmentation within the militia's command structure. The lack of an official comment from RSF leadership on this announcement further underscores the internal tension and the group's struggle to maintain cohesion amid the prolonged warfare.

Implications for Military Campaign and Future Outlook

Following his announcement, al-Tahir expressed his readiness to join the Sudanese army and allied groups in their ongoing military campaign against the Rapid Support Forces. He offered an apology to the Sudanese people for his previous role in the rebellion and for the destruction caused by the conflict during his time with the militia. His pledge to fight alongside the state forces could provide a strategic advantage to the Sudanese army in Central Darfur, a region where he held significant operational command.

This defection represents a critical moment in the broader conflict, potentially influencing the morale and operational capabilities of both sides. As the war continues to devastate the region, the loss of high-ranking intelligence personnel to the opposing side may complicate the Rapid Support Forces' ability to coordinate defenses and maintain control over key territories. The international community remains closely watch the situation as the humanitarian situation worsens and diplomatic efforts to halt the violence face significant challenges.