Senior Royals Attend Annual Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle

The King and Queen led a full turn-out of senior royals today at one of the highlights of the palace calendar. They were accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent. The family was at Windsor for the annual service of the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel.

The King and Queen led a full turn-out of senior royals today at one of the highlights of the palace calendar. They were accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent.

The family was at Windsor for the annual service of the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel. The King and Queen led the procession down from the castle after a private lunch to the chapel, the historic place of worship and spiritual home of the ancient order of chivalry and the most senior knighthood in the United Kingdom.

Royal members included Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Gloucesters, as well as the Duke of Kent. The former Duke of York, now plain Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, had been a member since 2006 and stubbornly insisted on attending the private lunch even after being stripped of his public duties over the Epstein scandal.

However, last year he was finally struck off the roll and his banner was removed from the chapel after the King moved to strip his brother of all his remaining titles, including that of prince. His appointment was annulled on 30 October 2025. It is believed that this year is the first year that Andrew has not attended in any capacity at all - having insisted on attending the lunch at last year’s event.

A royal source said that since Andrew is no longer a member of the Order, it is logical that he is not attending any element of the day. The Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, smile as they attend the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, after attending the annual Order of the Garter Service, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at St George's Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter Service. The Princess of Wales was wearing a beautiful lemon coat dress, made in London by Patrick McDowell - the designer she gave the Queen Elizabeth Award for Design to last year.

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted for a white and pink floral ensemble for her outing today. The Princess Royal, Duke of Edinburgh, and Prince of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Andrew is now living in Norfolk while police investigate allegations of misconduct in public office.

Non-members such as the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh watch from the chapel’s Galilee Porch entrance as the order’s members - resplendent in velvet plumes and caps with ostrich feathers - walk past. The Princess of Wales was seen smiling and waving at several of the members of the order - and gazing proudly at her husband, Prince William, as well as curtseying to her father-in-law, the King





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