Senior Moments: When chores become an obsession

Columnist Patricia Bunin can’t help but make sure all the dishes are washed before bed. Do you have a routine chore that’s become an obessesion?

How did this funny little obsession begin? And why? Why will I stand in my kitchen at midnight and make sure every dish is clean before I go to sleep?

Believe me, it’s not because I am such a fastidious housekeeper. It’s more about what I think will happen if I don’t complete this task. It’s like warm milk before bedtime to help you sleep. Only cleaning the kitchen actually wakes me up.

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It’s not something I do to relax; rather, I am standing at the sink half asleep at odd hours because I feel I must. Whether it’s a day’s worth of dishes or just a teacup and a small plate from a piece of raisin toast, I am compelled to either wash them by hand or rinse and put them in the dishwasher. Sure, there are some practical reasons.

It keeps me from staying awake all night thinking about how it would feel making my morning tea with dirty dishes wagging their fingers at me. Morning peace would be down the drain. In a life of often unfinished tasks, maybe this ritual gives me a sense of completion each night, but I have a feeling that I might enjoy it more if I didn’t feel like I had to do it. So I decided to test my theory.

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Might there be a path for me to just rinse when I felt like it? I started small. Kitchen dishes cleaned before I take my warm milk, and whatever snack I fancy, to accompany me to bed while I watch the news. You may be thinking here that warm milk while watching the news in today’s world is contraindicated for calm.

On a recent chilly night I warmed a blueberry muffin and a cup of soothing Ovaltine and headed for the bedroom. A few sips of Ovaltine overcame the harshness of the 11 p.m. news, and I almost fell asleep. Oh, how I wanted to snuggle under the comforter, but something snapped me to a rude awakening. My mother’s small blue and white china plate, cradling muffin crumbs, questioned me from my night table. “I was considering it,” I groaned apologetically.