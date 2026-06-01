Senior military leaders warn that delay of Defence Investment Plan endangers UK security and NATO standing

Former top commanders condemn the government's repeated postponement of the Defence Investment Plan, saying each week of delay raises the risk to Britain, weakens NATO ties and harms the defence industry, while political infighting distracts from urgent security needs.

A former head of the British Army has warned that Britain's national security and its standing in NATO are now at serious risk after the government confirmed yet another postponement of the long‑overdue Defence Investment Plan .

The announcement was made yesterday by senior Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden, who said the vital plan is still weeks away from being published. The deadline had originally been set by Sir Keir Starmer for last autumn, but the government has repeatedly pushed the date back, prompting a chorus of condemnation from the country's most senior former military leaders.

General Sir Richard Dannatt, who served as Chief of the General Staff from 2006 to 2009, told the Daily Mail that each week of delay heightens the danger to Britain and to Europe through NATO. He accused the government of failing to fulfil its primary duty to protect the nation, adding that adversaries are emboldened by the weakness while allies watch in disappointment.

The criticism was echoed by Admiral Lord Alan West, the former First Sea Lord, who described the latest postponement as extremely damaging to the country's defence posture. He argued that the delay is more than a year overdue and blamed the Prime Minister's inability to control the Treasury for the stalemate.

Lord West dismissed the idea of a leadership contest within the ruling party at such a critical moment, calling it absurd and suggesting that political infighting is diverting attention from the grave security challenges facing the United Kingdom. Both senior commanders stressed that the Defence Investment Plan is essential for funding the armed forces over the next four years, with expectations of an additional £15 billion to £18 billion in spending to meet NATO's heightened contribution targets set after pressure from the United States.

The protracted postponement has already taken a toll on Britain's defence industry, forcing companies to halt production or relocate abroad in search of stable financing. Minister McFadden defended the delay, saying it was driven by a desire to get the plan right rather than a lack of action. He pointed out that contracts for equipment and material are being signed continuously, implying that work is still progressing behind the scenes.

Dame Penny Mordaunt and former Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson also weighed in, accusing the government of inertia and of prioritising internal party battles over national security. Mordaunt warned that each day the plan is delayed sets back the armed forces and the industrial base, while the public increasingly demands greater defence spending and stronger resilience.

The article notes that some ministers may have postponed the plan's release until after the Makerfield by‑election on 18 June to avoid criticism over pending cuts to the armed forces, a move that could further expose divisions within the Labour Party. The cumulative effect of these delays threatens to erode Britain's ability to modernise its defences, maintain interoperability with allies, and uphold its commitments under NATO, at a time when rival powers are rapidly rearming and expanding their influence across Europe and beyond





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