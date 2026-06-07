Senior Metropolitan Police Inspector Dismissed for Keeping Naked Pictures of Colleague on Work Phone

Detective Inspector Ben Coogan was terminated for gross misconduct after a routine audit discovered five explicit images of a female colleague on his work-issued mobile device. The 26-year veteran, who led domestic abuse investigations, claimed he intended only to review and delete the pictures but lost one phone containing four images. The hearing chair emphasized that using police equipment for such purposes erodes public trust, regardless of consent, and posed risks of unintended distribution. The officer has also been barred from future service in the force.

A senior Metropolitan Police inspector has been dismissed from his position after an internal investigation uncovered that he had stored naked pictures of a junior colleague on his work-issued mobile phone.

Detective Inspector Ben Coogan, a 49-year-old officer with 26 years of service, was found to have saved five sexual images of a female colleague with whom he was romantically involved. The discovery followed a routine audit of his Metropolitan Police Service-issued device, highlighting the force's efforts to monitor proper use of official equipment. The incident spanned from May to July 2025, during which Coogan used two separate work phones to capture the images.

He admitted to recording the pictures but claimed his intent was merely to review them before deletion. In a statement, he said: I recorded the images on my work phone, intending just to review them and then delete. He also asserted that he was unable to remove the first four images because he had lost the phone on which they were stored.

Despite his claims that the images were taken consensually and that he never shared them with anyone else, the hearing panel determined his actions constituted gross misconduct. The colleague, a serving police officer of lower rank, was not under Coogan's direct supervision, and the relationship was consensual.

However, Commander Andy Brittain, who chaired the hearing, emphasized that using police-issued devices to capture and retain sexual images of a colleague is unacceptable and undermines public confidence in the force. He noted that the sender of the images may have been unaware they were being saved on police storage systems, adding another layer of potential harm.

Commander Brittain also highlighted the risk of accidental transmission of such images to members of the public from police mobile devices, a concern that amplifies the seriousness of the misconduct. While the panel acknowledged that storing such images on a personal device might not have reached the threshold for gross misconduct, the use of official police equipment elevated the offense.

As a result, Coogan was not only dismissed but also barred from rejoining the Metropolitan Police in the future. The force has declined to comment further on the case. This incident underscores the strict standards expected of law enforcement personnel, particularly regarding the use of institutional resources and the maintenance of public trust. The decision sends a clear message that even off-duty conduct, when involving police property, can have severe professional consequences if it compromises the integrity of the service





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Metropolitan Police Ben Coogan Gross Misconduct Explicit Images Work Phone Dismissed Police Misconduct Public Confidence

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