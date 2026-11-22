The Senior Bowl is hosting its 7th Annual Turkey Bowl on November 22, 2026, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. In partnership with several local organizations, the event will distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 10:30 a.m. The event also features youth football games inside the stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. - The Senior Bowl is hosting its 7th Annual Turkey Bowl Sunday at Hancock Whitney Stadium, and distributing 1000 turkeys.

The news release says the first-come/first-serve food distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. Here is more in the news release: MOBILE, Ala. – The Senior Bowl will host its 7th Annual Turkey Bowl, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

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In partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Hancock Whitney Bank, Greer’s Markets, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and the Senior Bowl Ambassador Club, the Senior Bowl will distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need in the Mobile community. Outside the stadium, staff and volunteers from each partner organization will assemble and distribute the meals on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10:30 a.m. Inside the stadium, the Turkey Bowl football games will feature matchups between Senior Bowl NFL Flag League champions and youth tackle football teams across the Mobile area.

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“The Turkey Bowl represents everything the Senior Bowl stands for, making a positive impact in our local community through football while providing meals to families in need,” said Senior Bowl Executive Director Drew Fabianich. “The opportunity to make a difference during the Thanksgiving season makes this event especially meaningful, allowing us to support local families while creating opportunities for young athletes across Mobile. ”