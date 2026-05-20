This news text discusses the increasing signs of senility and dementia among members of Congress, particularly those in their 80s. It highlights the cases of Eleanor Holmes Norton, Maxine Waters, Mitch McConnell, and others, and raises concerns about the impact of age on decision-making in Congress.

Despite twice being duped by Russian comedians and regularly making little sense, the 87-year-old is hitting the campaign trial once again this year to seek a 19th term, which would serving 38 years in office.

And she’s not alone, as other members of congress are showing advanced signs of senility and, in some cases, dementia but demain determined to stay the course. Florida Democrat Frederica Wilson, 83, has been on a month-long, unexplained absence from Capitol Hill, where she has missed over 43 votes since mid-April and she has been a total no-show on all her legislative committee work.remarks like demanding ‘an uprising where people are taking to the streets’ over immigration enforcement and calls for citizens to phone Republican lawmakers with threats.

During her absence, Wilson’s social media accounts have shared recycled photos from last year, without disclosure, presumably to trick folks into thinking the lawmaker is well and active. Norton fell victim to a scam when a group showed up at her DC home at a time the ‘caretaker/power of attorney was not at residence’ pretending to be HVAC workers. The scammers charged over $4,000 to her credit card.

Norton has been described by friends and colleagues as ‘unable to function independently,’ rarely in attendance for committee meetings, and appearing at times not to recognize people she has known for years, according to the New York Times. She’s denied dementia accusations. The oldest member of Congress, nonvoting DC Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, was recorded as having ‘earlier signs of dementia’ in a police report last year.

Norton, 88, is pressing on and running for re-election.memorial torn down, has been described by friends and colleagues as ‘unable to function independently,’ rarely in attendance for committee meetings, and appearing not to recognize people she has known for years, according to the New York Times. Norton, who has denied accusations she has dementia, has been in Congress since 1991. She is seeking re-election this year.

When Mitch McConnell, 84, first came to Washington in 1985 the Soviet Union was still intact and the pinnacle of consumer tech was the newly released Nintendo eight-bit home gaming system. Senator Mitch McConnell, 84, gives a thumbs up from a wheelchair after suffering one of his many falls in recent years. The former majority leader has said he won’t seek re-election. Like those old video games, McConnell now unexpectedly freezes up — except for him its during public appearances.

While speaking to reporters on Pentagon policy in July 2023, McConnell, after a reported concussion earlier that year, bizarrely stopped moving, gazing ahead, dead-eyed, for over 30 seconds. The same apparent neural glitch happened a month later in a similar situation, where McConnell only snapped to after a prodding from staff.

The former majority leader also took a series of tumbles that year, eating the floor at the Waldorf Astoria in DC, during a trip to Helsinki, and at DC’s Reagan airport. In 2025 He also required brief use of a wheelchair and the same year annouced this term will be his last.

Maxine Waters (center of pic, pointing) is seeking re-election to her 19th term in Congress, but was twice duped by Russian pranksters and has been making increasing bizarre and unhinged comments. Rep. Maxine Waters told reporters that 100 is not too old to serve in Congress.

‘People should be evaluated and thought of in terms of what they do,’ she said last week. Concerns over Maxine Water’s incoherent rambling have led many to speculate the 87-year-old California Democrat may be a few fries short of a Happy Meal





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