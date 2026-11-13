Alperen Sengun Scores 43 Points as Houston Rockets Defeat Utah Jazz 125-118

Alperen Sengun scored 43 points to lead the Houston Rockets to victory over the Utah Jazz, while other NBA stars like Paul George and Cade Cunningham delivered standout performances. The article covers injury updates for Stephen Curry and Caleb Wilson, as well as early MVP discussions and team trEnds.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun delivered a spectacular individual performance in a 125-118 victory over the Utah Jazz, recording a season-high 43 points along with 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block. Sengun utilized his 17-of-24 shooting efficiency from the field and converted 8-of-12 free throws to overcome the Jazz, who struggled to contain him due to a lack of defensive presence at the center position. This outing marks a significant milestone in Sengun's career, showcasing his ability to dominate games on both ends of the floor.

Throughout the early portion of the season, Sengun has demonstrated remarkable consistency, recording six double-doubles and one triple-double in his first ten games. His shooting percentage from the field has remained above 50 percent, and his playmaking abilities have elevated his fantasy value significantly. Although his three-point shooting has been unusually high compared to his career averages, analysts suggest his overall production provides a sustainable edge for the Rockets.

Also read Rockets beat Warriors 115-108 to end Golden State's 8-game winning streak after Curry's early exit

The victory also highlights the evolving role of Kevin Durant, whose usage and efficiency have slightly decreased. This shift has allowed Sengun to take on more offensive responsibilities, creating a dynamic inside-out game that has become increasingly difficult for opponents to defend. The Rockets' ability to leverage Sengun's versatility in the post while spacing the floor has been a key factor in their recent success.

Elsewhere in the league, several players made substantial impacts that highlighted the competitive depth of the NBA this season. The Boston Celtics benefited from a strong showing by Paul George, who led the crew in a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. George earned recognition as one of the top performances of the week, providing the Celtics with a reliable secondary scoring option alongside their established stars.

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In Detroit, RJ Barrett stepped up for the injury-plagued Toronto Raptors, posting season-highs of 31 points and 14 rebounds in a tough loss. Barrett's performance demonstrated his commitment to keeping the team competitive despite the challenges posed by an depleted roster. His ability to create his own shot and secure rebounds has been crucial for the Raptors during this difficult stretch.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons achieved a historic feat by scoring a career-high 52 points and dishing out 11 assists. He managed to remain turnover-free for the entire 48 minutes, a detail analysts highlighted as potentially the most impressive aspect of his night. Cunningham's efficiency and ball security in such a high-volume performance underscore his growth as a franchise cornerstone.

On the other side of the conference, Norman Powell carried the Chicago Bulls to an overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks with 33 points. Powell included crucial scoring in the final minutes to secure the triumph, showcasing his value as a clutch performer for the Bulls. His contribution was vital in securing the win against a resilient Hawks team that refused to go quietly.

Injuries have played a significant role in shaping recent team dynamics and lineup decisions across the league. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry recently suffered a right abdominal injury described as devastating. This injury raises concerns about his availability and forces the team to adjust their offensive strategy significantly while he recovers.

The Warriors must now look to other players to fill the void left by their superstar guard. Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins have been tasked with increasing their offensive output to compensate for Curry's absence. The team's depth will be tested as they navigate this challenging period without their primary playmaker.

In Houston, Sengun recently missed a game due to lower back soreness, prompting the Rockets to adjust their starting lineup. Clint Capela and Tari Eason shared the load at center in his absence, but Capela provided limited production. This experience further validated the importance of the Turkish big man to the team's success, as the Rockets struggled to maintain their offensive rhythm without his playmaking from the post.

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Additionally, the Chicago Bulls are navigating the absence of rookie Caleb Wilson, who is sidelined for four to six weeks with a fractured hand. This injury forces coaches to rely more heavily on veterans like Patrick Williams and Jalen Smith to absorb increased minutes. The Bulls must find a way to maintain their defensive intensity and offensive efficiency with these roster adjustments.

As the season progresses, the conversation around the Most Valuable Player award has begun to take shape. Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama have emerged as the primary frontrunners in the early MVP race. Analysts point to their sustained excellence and impact on their respective teams as key factors in this competitive discussion.

At the same time, certain teams have emerged as surprising positive stories. The Boston Celtics have found new life under the influence of Paul George, while the Portland Trail Blazers have meshed better than expected. These narratives add layers of complexity to the league standings and create new dynamics for playoff contenders.

Conversely, other franchises have faced early struggles. The Chicago Bulls continue to deal with underperforming stars, while the Utah Jazz battle an injury-ravaged roster. The Cleveland Cavaliers are also navigating issues surrounding James Harden, which has affected their team chemistry and consistency.

These contrasting narratives highlight the volatility and excitement of the current NBA season. Individual brilliance and team resilience often determine the trajectory of the standings, making every game a critical component of the broader season story. Sengun's recent performance against the Jazz serves as a prime example of how individual excellence can drive team success in this highly competitive landscape.