Senga Shines in Spring Training Debut, Marte Takes Cautious Approach

Kodai Senga's impressive live batting practice performance offers optimism for the Mets, while Starling Marte takes a gradual approach to recovery from his knee injury.

Kodai Senga's strong showing in live batting practice has provided a promising start to his spring training. As he walked off the mound at Clover Field toward the Mets dugout, his demeanor told the story better than any metrics might have. 'The fact that he is facing hitters this early in camp is a good sign,' manager Carlos Mendoza said. 'He was just effortless with the way the ball was coming out, using all his pitches already. The delivery, everything looked good.

' A smiling Senga greeted Mendoza after completing an inning, a positive indication of his progress. While radar readings weren't posted, Jeff McNeil reported seeing Senga's fastball in the mid-90s. This is a welcome development for the Mets, considering Senga's injury-plagued 2023 season. He was sidelined early with a shoulder strain and later suffered a calf injury, limiting his appearances.Meanwhile, Starling Marte will be taking a cautious approach to spring training as he recovers from a bone bruise in his right knee sustained last season. Marte participated in all baseball activities but likely won't play early in the Grapefruit League season. Mendoza noted that Marte has been helpful in suggesting playing center field if needed, a position he hasn't played much in recent years. When Juan Soto is designated as the DH, Marte will have opportunities to play right field. Brett Baty is expected to see time at both third and second base during the exhibition season. However, Mendoza mentioned discussions about Baty taking grounders at shortstop on the back field, indicating the Mets may be exploring his versatility.The team also awaits the return of Juan Soto, who is expected to join the group for workouts on Sunday. Soto will address reporters after his first spring training session, providing insights into his preparation for the upcoming season





