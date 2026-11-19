Goddess braids are great, but it’s time to mix things up.

. You can't walk a city block or scroll your feed without seeing them. Don't get me wrong, thosefor a reason. They’re stunning, most salons can achieve the style effortlessly, and they offer a lot of styling versatility.

Still, some of us are quietly begging for a look that doesn't feel so ubiquitous. If your hair vibe leans more “niche artisanal coffee shop tucked away on a side block,” Senegalese twists, the OG of protective hairstyles, might be calling your name.. The style starts as a braid at the root of the hair before transitioning into a rope-like, two-strand twist. They firstthroughout the ‘90s and early 2000s.

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By 2016, Senegalese twists transitioned from a community trend to an elevated hairstyle, when the likes ofWhen you look at year-over-year interest, it seems like Senegalese twists are still on the decline: According to Spate, a trend-forecasting company, searches for the style saw a 28.3% dip from September 2025 to September 2026. However, a comeback might be imminent.

Data also shows a 44.8% increase from April 2026 to June 2026, with 1.1 million average monthly Google searches for the term and 2.9 million monthly TikTok views on videos featuring Senegalese twists. , a New York City-based editorial hair stylist, says the modernization in technique and installation of protective styles is driving the uptick.

“Similar to howhave come a long way from how they were originally done, Senegalese twists are also getting revamped and being restored into our community," she says. Greene explains that stylists are now incorporating boho hair pieces or cornrows into Senegalese twist looks, giving the retro style a modern upgrade. She adds that Senegalese twists are now installed with the knotless braiding method, like traditional.

“The knot at the root causes more hair tension, is heavier, and less appealing visually,” Greene says. “The knotless technique reduces hair damage and shedding. ”, a New York based hairstylist, in order for the style to be true Senegalese twists, it needs to be done with silky-straight braiding.

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To achieve the look, Koudu recommends the tried and true X-Pressions Pre Stretched Kanekalon hair, priced at $4 for a three pack.

If you are allergic to synthetic braiding hair fibers like Kanekalon, or simply want to use higher quality hair, she suggests plant-based braiding hair from Rebundle because “it leaves your hair a lot more moisturized and looks exactly the same as regular braiding hair when it's done. ” There is a major price jump between the two types of hair, but Koudou thinks it's worth it even if you don't have allergies.

She says that, if you properly detangle the hair and wash the hair, she’s found that it can be used up to three times.a Los Angeles Based Hair Stylist, recommends the six pack of Slayyy Hair, priced at $40 for a six pack. James uses it on her clients because it's advertised as 100% non-toxic and itch-free, which makes her feel confident about skipping the step of soaking the hair in apple cider vinegar like she would with Kanekalon.

James highly recommends going to a stylist, rather than trying to DIY your twists.

“The hair that's used to do Senegalese twists is very sleek and soft,” she says. “It would need a lot more attention when twisting” than other textures. Once you’ve found your stylist, James says to consult with them before buying any extensions. They’ll tell you if you need to provide your own hair and, if so, how many packs to bring.

Before your appointment, James advises making sure your natural hair is strong and properly moisturized, which she says the ApHogee Two-Step Protein Treatment can help with.

“You can't really go wrong with the ApHogee system, especially if you do need a,” she says. James recommends this type of treatment to clients whose hair is prone to breaking.

“I would recommend doing it anywhere from three days to up to a week before your hair appointment,” she says. If you don’t have ApHogee on hand, she recommends doing a hot oil,treatment the night before your appointment.

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“If your hair's dry and dehydrated and you're putting it into twists, that's going to worsen the condition of your natural hair,” James warns.your hair with a comb attachment to straighten your textured ends before you go to the salon. “Not bone-straight, of course, but just as straight as possible so the twists come out nicely,” says James.

Finally, she recommends asking your hairstylist if you should addto your hair after it’s blow dried.

“Check with the stylist because the product that they use and whatever you use on your hair might cause buildup, so sometimes they prefer you not to use anything,” she explains. Overall, Senegalese twists are a low maintenance hairstyle, though you should take a few simple steps to ensure they last the full six to eight weeks. For starters, having the right products for sleep is essential.

“My advice will always be to tie your hair down,” says Koudou. Green agrees: “Having a silk scarf oris very helpful. ” Along with tying up your twist or sleeping on an appropriate pillow case, applying products for frizz control and shine during the day keeps the style looking fresh.

“Put mousse onto your hair if you see any flyaways,” Koudou says. “If you really want them shiny, and you want the braids to hold on a little tighter, add holding spray to the braids directly. ” Koudou advises. When it comes to styling your baby hairs, both Green and Koudou recommend Pure O Natural Edge Control to keep them locked in place.

Because the hairstyle is meant to be kept in your hair for a little over a month, hydrating your scalp is key to keeping severe scalp dehydration and breakage at bay. James recommends spraying a hydrating mist directly on the scalp and then applying an oil to the scalp directly after.

“Oiling your scalp by itself helps, but it’s not a moisturizer,” she says. “You have to make sure if you're spraying the scalp with some type of hydration, then using the oil as a sealant. ”Winter 2026 Nail Art Trends Are Textural MasterpiecesThe Winter Nail Color Trends of 2026 Make Your Mani Look ExpensiveFour women reached settlements in their complaints, alleging a connection between their chemical hair relaxers and their gynecologic cancer diagnoses.

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