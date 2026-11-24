The Court of Arbitration for Sport has officially reinstated Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations champions, overturning CAF's previous decision to award the title to Morocco following a controversial final.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS) has officially reinstated Senegal as the Africa Cup of Nations winners, resolving a ten-month legal dispute that began after the tournament final in Rabat. This ruling effectively undoes a previous decision by the Confederation of African Football ( CAF) which had stripped the Senegal ese team of their title and awarded it to Morocco. The legal victory confirms Senegal's 1-0 victory after extra time as the legitimate result, despite earlier attempts to reverse the outcome.

CAS Overturns CAF Forfeit Ruling

CAS determined that the regulations cited by CAF to justify the forfeit were not applicable to the specific circumstances of the match. The court stated that Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which mandate a forfeit if a team leaves the pitch, are designed to determine match outcomes only when a referee permanently suspends a game due to team conduct. In this instance, the match was not stopped by the referee, meaning those specific articles did not apply. The panel emphasized that the referee's initial decision to award a penalty was final and covered by the field of play doctrine, limiting its effects to the match itself.

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Referee Decision Takes Legal Precedence

The core of the legal argument rested on the hierarchy of football laws, with CAS ruling that FIFA's law regarding the finality of a referee's decision takes precedence over the competition's internal regulations. Because the match officials did not enforce the competition regulations at the time to call off the game, there were no legal grounds to overturn the result after the fact. The court clarified that the effects of the referee's controversial decision were limited to the pitch, thereby protecting the integrity of the 1-0 scoreline that Senegal had achieved. This interpretation effectively nullified CAF's appeal board ruling from two months prior.

Timeline of the Controversial Final in Rabat

The sequence of events that sparked this global legal battle occurred during the final stages of the match in Rabat, Morocco. Referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a contentious penalty in the 98th minute after consulting with the video assistant referee regarding a challenge by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz. This decision came just minutes after Senegal had seen a legitimate goal ruled out, creating immense tension. Senegal manager Pape Thiaw subsequently instructed his players to walk off the pitch in protest of the late penalty call, leading to a 17-minute delay before the team returned to the field.

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Sadio Mane Stays to Complete the Match

During the standoff, former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane remained on the pitch, encouraging his teammates to return and finish the game. His presence was crucial in preventing a total abandonment of the match. Once play resumed, Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz attempted a Panenka penalty, but Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy successfully saved the shot. Ndala then brought normal time to an end, allowing Senegal to score early in extra time. This 1-0 victory secured their second title in three editions of the tournament, a result that CAS has now confirmed as official.

Official Trophy Restoration and Legal Closure

Following the chaotic scenes, including clashes between Senegal fans and security in Rabat, Senegal refused to hand over the trophy. They based this refusal on the same AFCON articles cited by CAF, arguing the match was forfeited. However, with the CAS ruling now in favor of Senegal, the legal ambiguity surrounding the championship is resolved. The court's decision validates the on-pitch result and acknowledges the procedural error in the initial CAF appeal, officially restoring Senegal as the continent's champions after a period of uncertainty that lasted ten months.