Senegal Aims to Overcome Visa Hurdles and Controversy at World Cup Despite Absence of Official Fan Support

Despite facing significant challenges, Senegal is preparing to make a strong impression at the expanded World Cup. The team, ranked 16th and led by Sadio Mane, must overcome the absence of an official fan group due to strict US visa restrictions. Additionally, the squad is dealing with the aftermath of their stripped Africa Cup of Nations title, which they are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Senegal kicks off its campaign against former colonial ruler France.

Senegal , ranked 16th in the world and still led by former Liverpool star Sadio Mane , is eager to launch its World Cup campaign against France , its former coloniser.

The Lions of Teranga will play their first two group matches in the United States, starting against France on Tuesday in New Jersey, followed by a game against Norway on June 22. This is Senegal's fourth appearance at the World Cup, but it marks the first time they will enter the tournament without an official fan group, a consequence of tight US immigration restrictions that have prevented many Senegalese and African supporters from travelling.

The secretary general of the Senegalese Football Federation, Abdoulaye Sow, acknowledged the difficulty but expressed confidence in his team's ability to make a significant impact despite the lack of expected support.

"The United States has its own laws and regulations and these laws mean that - unlike European countries for example - we are not able to benefit from the support of many Senegalese people, and many African people, who wanted to come. It is really regrettable. FIFA knew about all this. These are the laws of the United States and we have to respect them," Sow stated at the team's base, an hour south of Manhattan.

Senegal is among a record ten African teams participating in the expanded tournament, all of whom are affected by the visa policies. Despite the handicap, Sow emphasized that the match will be decided on the pitch and noted that some Senegalese people will still be present in the stadium. The team's best World Cup performance remains the quarter-finals reached in 2002, with a last-16 finish in Qatar four years ago.

In addition to the visa challenge, Senegal's preparations have been clouded by controversy from January's Africa Cup of Nations final. After winning 1-0 against Morocco following extra time, most of Senegal's players walked off the pitch in protest at a late penalty awarded to Morocco. The Confederation of African Football later stripped Senegal of the title as punishment. The federation has taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and is awaiting the outcome of its appeal.

Sow clarified: "It is clear that until we get the decision of the CAS, Senegal remain the champions of Africa. We are just focused on the World Cup. For us, the AFCON is behind us. We won it on the pitch, and there is a legal battle ongoing.

We have faith in the CAS. They will make a decision when the time comes. But that is not our priority right now.

" With these dual challenges of absent fan support and a pending legal battle, Senegal aims to prove its ranking and demonstrate the resilience of the Teranga Lions on the world stage





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senegal World Cup Visa Restrictions France Sadio Mane Africa Cup Of Nations CAS Appeal Teranga Lions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group H Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group H. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group G Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group G. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »