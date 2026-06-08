Seneca Park Zoo visitors evacuated after tree limb falls on baboon habitat

No injuries were reported after a tree limb fell onto the baboon habitat at Seneca Park Zoo Monday afternoon, according to zoo officials.

FILE - A sign at the main entrance to Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester is pictured Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Rochester, N.Y.

— No injuries were reported after a tree limb fell onto the baboon habitat at Seneca Park Zoo Monday afternoon, according to zoo officials. The fallen limb damaged part of the protective netting above the exhibit, the zoo said. Staff immediately issued a hold-in-place for the north end of the zoo while evacuating visitors from other areas of the facility. Zoo personnel later safely evacuated the remaining guests to the exits.

Officials said staff are continuing to assess the damage and evaluate the situation. The zoo closed for the remainder of the day following the incident. All animal containment measures remained in place and no animals left their habitats, according to the zoo. Rochester, N.Y.

— Firefighters spent the overnight and early morning hours battling a five-alarm fire on the city's west side. Frustration grows in Irondequoit as landslide threat persists two months later Two months after a landslide behind Carlsam Drive homes in Irondequoit, neighbors say erosion is worsening, help is stalled, and $250K stabilization quotes loom. One family evacuated, another fears they’re next.

Motorcyclist killed in Upper Falls Boulevard crash Rochester police are investigating a fatal car vs motorcycle crash at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul St. A 53-year-old rider died at Strong Memorial Hospital. The car’s driver and passenger had minor injuries.





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