Senators Wyden and Neal Probe Trump Administration and Nvidia Over Alleged Export Tax Scheme

Senators Ron Wyden and Richard Neal launched a congressional investigation into the Trump administration and Nvidia regarding an alleged unconstitutional export tax scheme involving H200 chips.

Senior Democrats Ron Wyden and Richard Neal launched a formal congressional probe into the Trump administration and Nvidia on Thursday. The investigation targets an alleged scheme to impose an unconstitutional export tax on AI chips sold to China.

Alleged Unconstitutional Export Tariff Mechanism

Wyden and Neal described a specific operational mechanism where the administration used Section 232 authority to collect a 25% tariff on H200 chips entering the United States. These chips are manufactured in Taiwan and are destined for sale to Chinese companies. The lawmakers stated that Trump allowed these sales provided the chips underwent a security review in the United States before being re-exported. This process effectively allowed the administration to take a cut of Nvidia sales to China under the guise of national security tariffs rather than a direct export tax.

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Intel Warnings Regarding Jensen Huang

The investigation highlights that the Trump administration was aware of classified intelligence warnings regarding Jensen Huang. US intelligence agencies suspected that Alice Huang, Jensen Huang extramarital partner, was funneling information to the Chinese government. Intelligence reports indicated she was facilitating Chinese access to advanced AI chips made by Nvidia. Despite these warnings, the administration granted Nvidia permission to sell H200 chips to China in December 2025. The lawmakers claimed this permission was granted in exchange for a cut of the export sales.

Huang Resignation and Megaspeed Smuggling

Jensen Huang announced his resignation on Thursday following revelations of his extramarital affairs. One affair was with a subordinate, and the other involved Alice Huang, a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese spy. Alice Huang previously worked as managing director at Megaspeed, a Singaporean company under investigation. This company is suspected of smuggling Nvidia AI chips into China. An Nvidia executive intervened in the smuggling investigation before Huang agreed to testify.

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Committee Powers and Upcoming Testimony

Wyden and Neal are poised to lead the Senate Finance Committee and House Ways and Means Committee in the upcoming Congress. They will subpoena Commerce Department export licenses and communications with Nvidia. Jensen Huang agreed to testify before House lawmakers in a closed-door hearing later this month. He faced subpoena threats to provide evidence related to the alleged scheme. This testimony is critical to understanding the full scope of the administration's actions.

Political Fallout and Market Impact

Trump previously called Jensen Huang an honorable guy and stated he should remain CEO. However, reports now show Trump and Lutnick received classified warnings about the relationship. Alice Huang is a frequent guest at the White House and has donated tens of millions of dollars to Trump projects. The probe raises serious questions about the integrity of US export controls. It also impacts how global markets view US tech security policies.