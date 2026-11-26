US Democratic senators have urged the SEC to reverse its tokenized stock exemption and drop proposed crypto fundraising exemptions, citing investor protections.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen, among others, have taken aim at two recent SEC efforts to ease regulatory requirements for the crypto industry.

US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen have urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission to drop a proposal that would allow eligible crypto projects to raise funds from US investors without registering their offerings and revoke an exemption for tokenized stock platforms.to SEC Chair Paul Atkins on Tuesday, the Democratic lawmakers argued that the agency had exceeded its statutory authority in both cases and that the moves will put investors at risk.

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“Together, the letters raise concerns about the SEC’s efforts to carve out special treatment for crypto assets and tokenized securities at the expense of investor protections and market integrity,” they said. Both SEC measures drew crypto industry support, as they came at a time when the CLARITY Act struggled to advance in Congress.