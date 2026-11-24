Democratic lawmakers warn Pentagon's shift toward tactical nukes raises catastrophic war risks, urging Secretary Hegseth to abandon plans for lower-yield weapons development.

Two Democratic senators have formally demanded that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth halt the Pentagon's renewed focus on tactical nuclear weapons. In a letter issued on Tuesday, the lawmakers argued that expanding the US arsenal of lower-yield nuclear arms significantly heightens the danger of catastrophic conflict. They stated that such weapons create a false sense of usability that could inadvertently trigger a nuclear exchange.

The Core Details of the Nuclear Strategy Dispute

The controversy centers on a recent shift in defense policy that seeks to integrate so-called tactical nuclear weapons into broader military planning. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has publicly defended this approach, arguing that it is essential to provide the president with viable options during a war against a nuclear-armed adversary. Proponents believe that having a range of nuclear choices, including battlefield-sized weapons, strengthens deterrence by signaling willingness to use force in limited capacities.

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However, the senators contend that this strategy relies on a dangerous misconception about the controllability of nuclear warfare. They assert that the existence of weapons perceived as more usable by leaders will only increase the likelihood of a global disaster. The letter emphasizes that treating the mass slaughter of noncombatants as an acceptable price for battlefield success fundamentally misrepresents the humanitarian and strategic costs involved in any nuclear conflict.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Senator Ed Markey and Senator Jeff Merkley, who co-chair the Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group, issued a stern rebuke of the current trajectory. They described tactical nuclear weapons as a gateway to nuclear destruction and urged immediate abandonment of the related plans. The senators warned that blurring the line between conventional weapons and nuclear arms is deeply unwise and increases overall nuclear risk.

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In contrast, Pentagon officials maintain that the modernization and potential deployment of these weapons are necessary for national security. The administration's current nuclear posture includes upgrades to submarine-launched ballistic missiles and the pursuit of a new nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile. These efforts are part of an accelerated weapons development initiative aimed at maintaining strategic parity with potential adversaries in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

Arms control advocates outside the government share the senators' concerns. Experts from the Centre for International Security and Economic Strategy have warned that expanding the role of tactical nukes risks normalizing their use in military conflicts. This normalization could potentially trigger a renewed nuclear arms race, as other nations feel compelled to match or exceed US capabilities to maintain their own security guarantees.

Real-World Impact and Historical Context

The historical context of tactical nuclear weapons highlights the severity of the current debate. During the Cold War, the US maintained thousands of such weapons, including torpedoes, artillery shells, short-range missiles, and portable atomic devices designed for special operations. By 1991, President George HW Bush announced plans to eliminate virtually all US tactical nuclear weapons, leading to a decline in the stockpile of more than 90 percent. This historical reduction was intended to create a clear firebreak between nuclear and conventional arsenals.

The senators argue that reversing this trend undermines decades of effort to prevent the use of nuclear weapons. They cited studies showing that even a limited nuclear exchange between major powers would result in tens of millions of deaths. Recent simulations suggest that a short conflict lasting less than an hour could destroy cities on both sides and transform much of the world within five years, regardless of the perceived limitations of the weapons used.

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The rise of lethal autonomous weapons systems, often referred to as killer robots, has added unprecedented risk to the equation. These technologies complicate decision-making and reduce the time available for human judgment, potentially accelerating escalation. The senators demand answers from the Pentagon regarding its nuclear strategy, specific weapons programs, and whether it believes a limited nuclear exchange could avoid escalating into an all-out thermonuclear disaster.

Consequences for Global Stability and Future Policy

The letter concludes with a stark warning about the long-term consequences of the proposed strategy. The senators stated that any use of nuclear weapons carries an inescapable risk of escalation into a catastrophic war that no country would win. They insisted that the clear firebreak against worldwide disaster is to draw a bright line between nuclear weapons and all other weapons. Maintaining this boundary is essential for global stability and the prevention of unintended conflict.

Senator Markey and Senator Merkley emphasized that the US leadership must strive to keep this firebreak wide and strong. They argued that developing more tactical nuclear weapons weakens this critical distinction and invites dangerous miscalculations. The senators urged the Defense Secretary to drop these plans immediately and to engage in a thorough review of how such weapons fit into broader strategic goals.

As the debate continues, the international community watches closely for signs of policy shifts. The outcome of this internal US discussion could influence global nuclear dynamics and the behavior of other nuclear powers. The senators' intervention highlights the deep divisions within American political circles regarding the role of nuclear force in modern defense strategy. Their arguments underscore the high stakes involved in determining the future of the US nuclear arsenal.