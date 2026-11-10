Twelve Senators Demand Removal of Israel Defense Clauses From FY2027 NDAA

Twelve US senators urge congressional leaders to remove three provisions expanding defence technology cooperation and intelligence sharing with Israel from the FY2027 NDAA.

Twelve US senators have formally urged congressional leaders to excise three specific provisions from the compromise defense bill for the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defence Authorisation Act. The lawmakers argue that these clauses would dangerously expand defense technology cooperation and intelligence sharing with Israel at a time when the Israeli government's actions are increasingly undermining American interests and values.

The joint letter, sent on Tuesday, specifically targets Section 1217 of the Senate Armed Services Committee bill and Section 219 of the House-passed measure. These sections mandate the establishment of a bilateral defense programme between the United States and Israel to accelerate co-production, technology transfers, and joint research across sensitive domains including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cyberwarfare, biotechnology, and autonomous systems.

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Senators Chris Van Hollen, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren led the coalition in warning that Washington does not routinely share or co-produce technologies in these critical warfare areas, even with treaty allies such as NATO members. They emphasized that President Donald Trump already possesses sufficient authority under existing statutes to negotiate bilateral accords without needing a new congressional mandate for such deep integration.

The lawmakers stressed that deep technological integration would hand Israel significant leverage over American military assets. They pointed to the Israeli government's prior use of co-production terms on missile defense to block the transfer of American Iron Dome batteries to Ukraine as a prime example of this risk.

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The letter warned that the initiative would embed Israeli technology into the American defence industrial base, making future policy shifts prohibitively costly. It also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly claimed credit for the framework, describing the aim as shifting defence ties from aid to partnership.

The senators cautioned that this strategy seeks to replace transparent Foreign Military Financing channels with opaque defence acquisitions. They noted that Netanyahu had boasted about seeking a confrontation with Iran for decades, a war that lawmakers characterised as a strategic disaster for American interests.

The coalition also demanded that Section 618 be excluded from the intelligence authorisation title. That section mandates expanding intelligence sharing with Israel while explicitly prohibiting the executive branch from suspending, reducing, or materially limiting that cooperation.

Lawmakers argued that tying the president's hands on adjusting intelligence sharing would be irresponsible. Their argument follows public disclosures that the Defence Intelligence Agency recently elevated the counterintelligence threat from Israel to its highest level.

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The senators argued that the disputed clauses would constrain the Administration's ability to independently determine how best to protect US national security. They said the clauses would lock Washington into indefinite commitments despite Israel's genocide in Gaza, its actions in the occupied West Bank, and the wider region.

The letter urged leaders to exclude all three provisions because they would further entrench concerning aspects of the US-Israel defence and intelligence relationship. The senators said this is occurring at a time when the Israeli government's actions are increasingly undermining US interests and values.