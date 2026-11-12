Senators Launch Probe Into RFK Jr. Samoa Trip and Vaccine Statements

Democratic lawmakers initiate an investigation into Health Secretary RFK Jr.'s 2019 Samoa visit. The probe examines potential discrepancies between his public statements and private correspondence regarding vaccines.

Two Democratic senators have officially launched a formal investigation into whether Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. provided misleading testimony to Congress regarding the purpose of his 2019 trip to Samoa. Senators Ron Wyden and Angela Alsobrooks issued a joint statement on Wednesday confirming the inquiry, which centers on conflicting evidence about whether the travel was influenced by vaccine-related considerations. This political development follows the publication of significant documents in August by The Associated Press and The Guardian that sparked questions about his transparency.

The Core Investigation and Document Demands

The senators directed their official letter to Children's Health Defense, a nonprofit organization known for its anti-vaccine activism that Kennedy formerly chaired. In this correspondence, Wyden and Alsobrooks requested a comprehensive collection of documents from the group to support their inquiry. The requested materials cover three primary areas: Kennedy's travel to Samoa, his campaign for the presidency in 2024, and the subsequent process of his Senate confirmation. This broad request aims to establish a complete factual record of his actions and communications during those periods.

Also read Senators probing RFK Jr.’s testimony on Samoa trip after AP and Guardian showed documents refute it

Discrepancies Between Public Statements and Private Letters

The investigation is driven by specific contradictions between Kennedy's sworn testimony and private written communications. Reporting from August revealed that Kennedy repeatedly assured lawmakers holding key confirmation votes that his pre-measles outbreak visit to Samoa had nothing to do with vaccines. However, a letter he sent to the Samoan prime minister prior to the trip, printed on Children's Health Defense letterhead, used the words vaccine or vaccination eight times. These conflicting narratives form the central basis for the allegations that he may have lied under oath or to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

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Official Rebuttals from the Department of Health

The Department of Health and Human Services has firmly rejected the implication that any falsehoods occurred during the confirmation process. The department maintained that the Samoa visit was completely unrelated to vaccines and stated that claims suggesting Kennedy lied were not only false but outright defamatory. This official stance was reiterated in response to an inquiry from The Associated Press, highlighting the ongoing tension between the administration and its critics regarding past statements.

Political Oversight and Future Implications

The launch of this probe coincides with a significant shift in congressional power structure. Senator Ron Wyden is expected to chair the Senate Finance Committee when Democrats regain control of the Senate in January. This committee holds critical oversight responsibilities for the Health and Human Services Department under Kennedy's leadership. The investigation thus serves not only as a review of past actions but also as an early signal of the intense scrutiny Kennedy will face from legislative leadership as the new political era begins.