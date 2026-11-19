MUNCIE — U.S. Senators Todd Young and Jim Banks introduced legislation Thursday to rename a Muncie post office in honor of Delaware County Sheriff’s Corporal Blake A. Reynolds, who was killed in the line of duty in November 2025.

MUNCIE — U.S. Senators Todd Young and Jim Banks introduced legislation Thursday to rename a Muncie post office in honor of Delaware County Sheriff’s Corporal Blake A. Reynolds, who was killed in the line of duty in November 2025.

The bill would designate the United States Post Office at 501 West Memorial Drive as the “Officer Blake A. Reynolds Post Office Building. ” Rep. Victoria Spartz introduced companion legislation in the House in September, with support from the Indiana congressional delegation. The legislation is also backed by the Reynolds family and Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour.

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“Corporal Blake Reynolds dedicated his life to serving his community and protecting his fellow Hoosiers,” Young said. “Renaming this post office in his honor is a fitting tribute to his service and sacrifice, and a meaningful way for the community he served to honor his memory. ” “He was a dedicated deputy, a member of the Indiana Army National Guard, and a proud son of the Muncie community,” Banks said.

“Naming this post office in his honor would recognize his sacrifice and ensure his service is remembered for generations. ” Reynolds was born and raised in Muncie, graduating from Delta High School in 2013 before earning a criminal justice degree from Ball State University. He served in the Indiana Army National Guard and joined the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in 2022, rising to the rank of Corporal.

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On Nov. 12, 2025, Reynolds was killed while assisting the driver of a disabled semitrailer on Interstate 69. He was the first officer in the history of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department to die in the line of duty. Semi-truck driver Teddy Johnson is charged with Reckless Homicide, Involuntary Manslaughter, Failure to Change Lanes for an Authorized Emergency Vehicle and Reckless Operation of a Tractor-Trailer.

Court documents allege Johnson lost control before striking Reynolds’ patrol car, which had its emergency lights activated. Johnson’s jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2027.