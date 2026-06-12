Senators Introduce Bill to Increase Fines for Illegal Immigration, Employers

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) introduces the 'Illegal Immigration Cost Recovery Act' to raise civil fines for illegal aliens and employers who hire unauthorized workers, aiming to make immigration enforcement self-funding and reduce the burden on American taxpayers.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the ' Illegal Immigration Cost Recovery Act' on Thursday, a bill aimed at increasing civil fines for illegal aliens who enter or attempt to enter the U.S. unlawfully, fail to leave after being ordered removed, or employers who knowingly hire unauthorized workers.

The legislation, cosponsored by Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Tim Sheehy (R-MT), seeks to amend federal immigration law to raise financial penalties for these categories. Current fines range from $50 to $250 for improper entry, $500 for failure to depart, and $250 to $2,000 for knowingly hiring unauthorized aliens. The bill proposes new ranges: $200 to $1,000 for improper entry, $1,996 for failure to depart, and $1,432 to $28,616 for employer offenses, with inflation adjustments starting in 2027.

Scott, Lee, and Sheehy argue that this bill enforces immigration laws, ensures illegal aliens face consequences, and reduces the financial burden on American taxpayers by making immigration enforcement self-funding





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