Republican senators introduce legislation to codify Trump Administration reforms to the Department of Education, aiming to dismantle federal bureaucracy and return authority to states.

Senators Jim Banks, Tommy Tuberville, and Ashley Moody have introduced the Senate companion legislation to the Less Bureaucracy, Better Education package. This legislative effort aims to permanently codify the executive actions taken by President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon to restructure the federal education system. The bill seeks to dismantle the existing Department of Education framework by transferring its functions to other agencies.

Legislative Mechanics and Bureaucratic Transfer

The core mechanism of this proposed law involves transferring the day-to-day operations and administrative duties currently held by the Department of Education to five other federal departments. These departments include Labor, Treasury, Health and Human Services, State, and Interior. By moving these responsibilities, the legislation intends to eliminate what proponents describe as unnecessary layers of Washington bureaucracy that have accumulated over decades.

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The Department of Labor, for instance, has already begun taking on a major role in administering adult education, family literacy, and career and technical education programs. These programs operate under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Perkins Act. While the Labor department manages the operational duties, the Department of Education retains only statutory oversight as services shift their focus to states and grant recipients.

Senator Jim Banks, representing Indiana, stated that the federal education bureaucracy has failed students and families for decades. He argued that the new bills will make Trump Administration reforms permanent and ensure taxpayers are no longer forced to support a department he characterizes as failed. The legislation aligns with the President's goal of returning power to parents and local communities.

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Stakeholder Positions and Administrative Strategy

Education Secretary Linda McMahon provided strong support for the legislative initiative, describing the current department as an overgrown bureaucracy that funnels trillions of taxpayer dollars into top-down mandates. She emphasized that the department acts primarily as a pass-through entity for federal dollars and contends that its day-to-day operations are nonessential. McMahon stated that exactly one year after announcing six critical partnerships to reverse this trend, the new package would permanently codify historic reforms.

McMahon praised the leadership of Senators Banks, Tuberville, Moody, and Lee in launching the effort. She indicated that the legislation will make permanent the work done to align programs with the agencies best suited to support them. The goal is to return education authority to those closest to the child, thereby improving outcomes for students and families across the nation.

President Trump has long promised to eliminate the Department of Education throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. He followed through on this promise by signing an executive order in March 2025 directing McMahon to begin winding down the department. The executive order served as the initial step in a broader strategy to reduce the size and scope of the federal education apparatus.

Real-World Impact and Implementation Timeline

The introduction of this Senate companion bill follows the signing of ten interagency agreements between May 2025 and March 2026. These agreements were executed across the five federal departments mentioned previously as the Education Department seeks to shrink its footprint. The process of transferring authority is being handled piece by piece rather than through a single legislative overhaul.

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While fully abolishing a Cabinet-level department requires congressional approval and sixty votes to overcome a Senate filibuster, Republicans are using this incremental approach to lock in the administration's restructuring. This strategy allows the administration to achieve significant changes without needing a supermajority in the Senate. The transfer of functions to other departments effectively bypasses the need for immediate total abolition.

Senator Banks highlighted that the legislation will eliminate layers of Washington bureaucracy that have persisted for decades. He argued that the Trump Administration is finally putting parents first. The political strategy relies on framing the Department of Education as an inefficiency that drains taxpayer resources without delivering adequate results to students.

The ongoing implementation of these agreements will see various federal agencies assuming control over specific educational programs. This shift represents a significant change in how the federal government interacts with state and local education systems. The Less Bureaucracy, Better Education package serves as the legal framework to ensure these changes are permanent and not subject to reversal by future administrations.

As the legislative process moves forward, the focus remains on codifying the reforms initiated by the executive branch. The collaboration between the Senate Republicans and the Trump Administration underscores a unified approach to federal education policy. The success of this effort will determine whether the Department of Education continues to exist in its current form or is fully dissolved within the next few years.