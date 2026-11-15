Senator Van Hollen Demands End to Iran War and Senate Reforms

Senator Chris Van Hollen calls for immediate cessation of military action against Iran, criticizes Senate leadership, and urges democratic reforms within the caucus following recent election results.

Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland delivered a forceful critique of current legislative strategies and foreign policy directions during a Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union program. The Democratic senator argued that his party must immediately utilize all available legislative powers to terminate what he characterized as an illegal war against Iran. He emphasized that this urgent military de-escalation is not merely a personal preference but a direct mandate from voters who have clearly rejected the policies of Donald Trump.

Van Hollen Criticizes Iran War Policy

Van Hollen stated unequivocally that no additional funding should be authorized for military operations in the region, asserting that the American people have demanded an immediate end to hostilities and a reduction in consumer prices. He distinguished his position from that of the current Senate Majority Leader, noting a significant divergence in priorities regarding international conflict. The senator framed his stance as a response to a voter mandate that rejects the status quo and demands a shift away from business-as-usual approaches in Washington.

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Populist Economic Platform and Corruption

Beyond foreign policy, Van Hollen highlighted his legislative record focused on populist economic reforms designed to dismantle systems he described as rigged in favor of the extremely wealthy. He argued that the Senate must address political corruption that fuels economic inequality and fails to serve the general public. The senator insisted that earning public trust requires a departure from traditional political norms and a commitment to structural economic changes that benefit everyday citizens rather than special interests.

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Primary Race Interference Allegations

Van Hollen also took aim at Senate leadership for their alleged involvement in contested Democratic primary elections, describing such interference as inappropriate for the Senate Majority Leader. He claimed that two colleagues currently in the Senate would not hold their positions if the Majority Leader had his way, citing efforts to defeat them. The senator accused the leadership of collaborating with AIPAC and cryptocurrency interests to influence primary outcomes, a move he believes undermines the democratic process within the party.

Call for Internal Democratic Reforms

The Maryland senator concluded by advocating for greater democracy, inclusion, and participation within the Senate Democratic Caucus, particularly as a new class of legislators joins the body. He argued that the influx of new members presents a critical opportunity to broaden engagement and ensure that all voices are heard in decision-making processes. Van Hollen maintained that increasing internal democratic mechanisms is essential for the caucus to effectively respond to the changing political landscape and voter expectations following the recent election cycle.