Senator Chris Van Hollen praised Kilmar Ábrego Garcia's voluntary departure to Spain, marking a victory for due process while DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin hailed the exit as fulfillment of enforcement promises.

Kilmar Ábrego García departed the United States on Tuesday, an event that sparked immediate political reaction from both progressive lawmakers and federal enforcement officials. The Salvadoran national boarded a flight to Madrid under a voluntary departure agreement, effectively ending a prolonged legal battle that pitted constitutional due process claims against federal immigration enforcement priorities.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) publicly celebrated the development, framing the voluntary relocation as a triumph for individual rights and judicial integrity. Van Hollen emphasized that Ábrego García left as a free man, unharmed and maintaining his dignity, directly contrasting this outcome with previous administrative efforts to deport him to countries with poor human rights records.

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Legal Dispute Over Voluntary Departure and Due Process

The resolution of this case centers on the legal mechanism of voluntary departure, which allowed Ábrego García to choose his destination rather than facing forced removal. Under the terms of the agreement, he avoided being shipped to Liberia, a destination previously sought by the Trump administration. This legal maneuvering highlights the complex intersection of executive immigration powers and the due process rights guaranteed to non-citizens facing federal prosecution.

Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador last year to meet with Ábrego García, accused the administration of persecution. The Senator stated that officials had previously attempted to leave the Salvadoran national in what he described as a 'Salvadoran gulag,' a characterization he used to highlight his opposition to the administration's broader immigration enforcement strategies. He argued that the current agreement respects Ábrego García's will and the constitutional protections afforded to all individuals within the nation.

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DHS Enforcement Stance and Security Claims

In sharp contrast to the Democratic reaction, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) welcomed the departure as a successful enforcement action. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin issued a statement declaring that the administration had fulfilled its promise to remove Ábrego García from U.S. soil. Mullin characterized the individual as a threat to public safety, citing a history of criminal activity that justified his removal.

Mullin explicitly labeled Ábrego García a human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator in his official announcement. The Secretary asserted that the removal ensures the individual can no longer 'terrorize innocent Americans,' aligning the outcome with the administration's broader narrative of strict border security and the prosecution of individuals associated with criminal gangs.

History of Federal Charges and Judicial Rulings

The legal proceedings against Ábrego García began in June 2025, when he was brought to the United States to face federal human smuggling charges in Tennessee. These charges were part of a broader effort by federal authorities to prosecute individuals linked to transnational criminal organizations, specifically targeting MS-13 gang membership, which Ábrego García has consistently denied.

U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, dismissed these charges in May. In his ruling, Judge Crenshaw found the prosecution to be vindictive, a decision that significantly altered the trajectory of the case. Despite the dismissal, the Justice Department maintained that career prosecutors had initially brought the charges based on substantial evidence of criminal activity, refusing to back down from their enforcement stance even after the judicial setback.

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Personal Allegations and Future Immigration Implications

Beyond federal charges, Ábrego García faces serious personal allegations that have fueled calls for his removal. His wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, filed for a protection order against him, adding a layer of domestic legal controversy to his public case. These personal matters have been cited by enforcement officials as further justification for his departure, regardless of the status of the federal criminal charges.

The voluntary nature of his departure to Spain may have significant long-term consequences for his immigration status. The agreement could potentially impact his ability to return to the United States under a future administration, creating a complex legal precedent. As Van Hollen pledged to continue fighting for the rights of every person in the country, the case remains a focal point for debates on due process, executive authority, and the treatment of non-citizens in the American legal system.