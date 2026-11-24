Senator Tom Cotton warns the Nvidia scandal is just the start of a larger national security threat as Congress prepares to investigate CEO Jensen Huang and Megaspeed.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton has issued a stark warning that the ongoing controversy surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang represents only the 'tip of the iceberg' regarding potential national security breaches involving Chinese technology access. The Arkansas Senator and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee announced his intentions to lead a comprehensive congressional investigation into the semiconductor giant, disregarding recent efforts by the Trump administration to normalize the situation.

Senator Tom Cotton emphasized that the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive officer does not resolve the underlying security concerns. The lawmaker stated on X that he had previously cautioned the White House about Communist China's attempts to acquire advanced American chips through smuggling and remote access methods. Cotton asserted that the political maneuvering surrounding Huang's return is irrelevant to the broader strategic threat posed by Beijing's espionage activities.

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The current political turmoil follows a dramatic reversal in leadership at Nvidia, where the board of directors voted to restore Jensen Huang to his position. This decision came shortly after Huang had stepped down following revelations of an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected of intelligence ties. Despite the scandal, the billionaire executive orchestrated a high-profile comeback with significant assistance from the White House, aiming to stabilize the company amidst global scrutiny.

President Donald Trump publicly defended the board's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang, claiming his intervention was pivotal in changing the minds of reluctant directors. The President told CNBC that the administration had confirmed there was no evidence of unlawful conduct by the Nvidia chief, citing assurances from Attorney General Todd Blanche. Vice President JD Vance also participated in the efforts to persuade the board to accept the executive back into power, framing the move as essential for business continuity.

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Texas Senator John Cornyn challenged the administration's conclusions regarding national security risks, questioning the basis for the government's assurance that Huang posed no threat. Senator Cornyn demanded transparency regarding which officials within the government evaluated the situation and what specific criteria they used to reach their determination. Utah Republican Senator John Curtis echoed these sentiments, calling for an explanation of the closed-door conversations that influenced the board's final verdict.

Legal and regulatory scrutiny is set to intensify significantly in the coming weeks. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced that Jensen Huang will be required to testify publicly before his panel on December 3. Furthermore, three House committee chairmen have jointly stated that the internal review conducted by Nvidia is insufficient. They insist that the reinstatement does not erase the national security questions that must be addressed through rigorous congressional inquiry.

At the core of these legal and political battles is the relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a businesswoman linked to the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. Megaspeed is currently facing a criminal investigation by the Justice Department for potential violations of United States export restrictions. The firm was officially placed on a trade blacklist by the Commerce Department on Monday, tightening restrictions on its access to American technology.

Intelligence reports indicate that American officials monitored communications between Alice Huang and China's Ministry of State Security for over a year. These surveillance operations overlapped with the period of the alleged affair between the Nvidia executive and the Chinese businesswoman. The findings suggest a complex web of personal and professional connections that may have facilitated unauthorized technology transfers, prompting calls for stricter chip export control legislation like Cotton's proposed Chip Security Act.