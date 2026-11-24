Senator Tom Cotton warns that the Nvidia controversy involving CEO Jensen Huang and alleged espionage is just the beginning, promising aggressive congressional investigations and new chip export controls.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton has issued a stark warning that the ongoing scandal surrounding Nvidia and CEO Jensen Huang is merely the tip of the iceberg. He vowed that Congress would conduct a thorough investigation into the chipmaking giant, despite President Donald Trump successfully pressuring the board to reinstate Huang to his leadership position.

Cotton Promises Bipartisan Congressional Inquiry

Cotton, who serves as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, delivered his pointed warning on a Monday afternoon. This statement came just hours after Nvidia's board of directors stunned Wall Street investors by handing control of the company back to Huang. The billionaire technology executive had previously stepped down following revelations of an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman who is suspected of being a spy.

Also read Senator Tom Cotton Warns Nvidia Scandal Is Tip of the Iceberg

Additionally, reports emerged regarding affairs with two other Nvidia employees. Huang's dramatic return, which was orchestrated with assistance from the White House, has ignited a bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers from both parties now express fear that critical American technology could be falling into Chinese hands.

Cotton revealed that he had previously sounded the alarm within the Trump administration regarding Beijing's attempts to acquire America's most sophisticated computer chips. He stated on the social media platform X that he had warned officials about Communist China obtaining advanced chips through smuggling and remote access. He emphasized that the controversy with Nvidia and Megaspeed does not resolve the underlying security issues.

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The senator asserted that Congress has much work to do and will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills. He specifically cited his own Chip Security Act as a measure that would be passed one way or the other, regardless of the current political pressure surrounding Nvidia.

White House Defends Huang Reinstatement

President Donald Trump publicly backed Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia. He urged the company's board to reinstate the billionaire executive, boasting about his role in engineering the comeback. Although Cotton stopped short of mentioning Trump by name in his initial warning, the President openly claimed credit for the outcome.

T Trump told CNBC on Monday that his intervention was very important. He noted that the board decided to do what the administration wanted them to do. The President said his administration had reassured Nvidia that Huang's return did not pose a national security threat.

Trump further stated that Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed the government does not possess evidence that Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct. Vice President J.D. Vance was also enlisted in the administration's efforts to persuade reluctant board members to bring Huang back. These assurances, however, appeared to do little to satisfy several senior Republicans.

Skeptics Question Security Assurances

Texas Senator John Cornyn questioned how the administration arrived at its conclusion regarding safety. He wrote that he wanted to know the basis for the claim that there was no national security risk. Utah Republican Senator John Curtis also demanded to know what conversations had taken place behind closed doors.

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Curtis asked who in the government weighed in and what they told the board. He sought to understand the specific basis on which the board concluded there was no risk. Trump posted an image after Huang returned to the helm of the world's leading AI chipmaker, despite lingering national security concerns surrounding his alleged relationship.

Upcoming Congressional Testimonies and Blacklists

Huang is now facing a bruising series of appearances before Congress. Three House committees are expected to question him over two days next week. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott announced that Huang would testify publicly before his panel on December 3.

Three Republican House committee chairmen issued a joint statement insisting that Nvidia's decision had done nothing to settle their concerns. They stated that the board's brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Huang did not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed.

At the heart of the controversy is Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who is not related to him. She was previously associated with the Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed. The firm is facing a Justice Department criminal investigation into possible violations of US export restrictions.

On Monday, the Commerce Department placed Megaspeed on a trade blacklist. This action effectively tightens restrictions on the company's access to American technology. American intelligence reportedly monitored Alice Huang's communications with China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year. These communications overlapped with her alleged affair with Jensen Huang.