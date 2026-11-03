Senator Susan Collins' Biddeford Office Vandalized With Red Paint

Senator Susan Collins reports that her Biddeford, Maine office was vandalized with red paint reading 'Blood on her hands.' This is the second incident at the site since September, prompting calls for safety and condemning the intimidation.

Senator Susan Collins confirmed that her constituent-service office in Biddeford, Maine, was vandalized overnight with red paint displaying the message "Blood on her hands." This incident marks the second time the Main Street location has been targeted since September, escalating tensions in the state where Collins is seeking a sixth term in a highly competitive Senate race.

Vandalism Targets Biddeford Office

Staff members arriving at the Biddeford office on Election Day morning discovered the sidewalk drenched in red paint. The corrosive substance was left beside the doorway, and reports indicate that some of the paint had reached the glass doors of the building. Senator Collins stated that the vandalism was disgraceful and emphasized that the office handles constituent casework rather than political campaigning.

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The senator described the act as so unacceptable that it was unfair to her caseworkers who are working there. Fortunately, her staff refuses to be intimidated by the threat. The office is currently open and conducting business as usual despite the damage. Katie Brown, Collins' chief of staff, described the paint as another attempt to intimidate the senator and her staff. Brown added that these tactics are disturbing but not effective, noting that the staff is undeterred and on the job.

History of Intimidation and Threats

This event follows a pattern of hostility directed at Collins in Maine. In September, someone painted "Trump Whore" in red across the office doors. Collins has said her Bangor home was egged that same month. She also reported receiving suspicious mailings shortly after those incidents.

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Senator Collins is the longest-tenured Republican woman ever to serve in the Senate. She is currently running for re-election in a contest that could decide which party controls the chamber. She is the lone Senate Republican on the ballot this year in a state that former President Donald Trump failed to carry in 2024. Collins won her last race in 2020 by roughly nine points.

Political Context and Campaign Dynamics

Collins is facing a tough re-election bid against independent candidate Jackson. Jackson became the nominee after Graham Platner abandoned the race over a sexual-assault allegation that he denied. Jackson has repeatedly argued that Trump "owns" Collins.

Collins has built her brand as an independent-minded moderate. Recent surveys have given Jackson a slight edge in the polls. The political climate has been particularly charged in Biddeford. In July, protesters stormed the same Biddeford office and chanted "vote her out" after an immigration enforcement shooting in the city.

Impact on Staff and Community Response

The vandalism directly impacts the daily operations of the office, which serves as a critical link between the senator and her constituents. The use of red paint to simulate blood and convey threats is a clear attempt to disrupt services. Collins' team has publicly rejected the intimidation, reaffirming their commitment to their duties.

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The incident highlights the heightened risks faced by politicians in swing states. While the office remains open, the repeated nature of the attacks suggests a coordinated effort to harass the senator's staff. Local authorities are likely investigating the vandalism. Collins continues to focus on her campaign and constituent services despite the ongoing threats.