Senator Pursues Potential Changes to Utah Judicial Conduct Commission After Justice Hagen's Resignation

State Sen. Todd Weiler is working on potential changes to the Judicial Conduct Commission after Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen's resignation over allegations of misconduct. Weiler suggests transparency measures and confidentiality safeguards for commission members and investigations.

A state senator says he is working on potential changes to the Utah Judicial Conduct Commission following the resignation of a Supreme Court justice over allegations of misconduct .

Sen. Todd Weiler seeks reforms to the Judicial Conduct Commission after Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen's resignation. Weiler proposes transparency measures and confidentiality safeguards for commission members and investigations. The chairwoman of the commission defended her recusal from a preliminary investigation into allegations against Hagen





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Politics Judicial Conduct Commission Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen Allegations Of Misconduct Transparency Measures Confidentiality Safeguards

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