Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Walmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittishWalmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittish Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original SeriesNetflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original Series

Senator Pursues Potential Changes to Utah Judicial Conduct Commission After Justice Hagen's Resignation

Government News

Senator Pursues Potential Changes to Utah Judicial Conduct Commission After Justice Hagen's Resignation
PoliticsJudicial Conduct CommissionUtah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen
📆5/22/2026 4:44 PM
📰KSLcom
19 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 32% · Publisher: 51%

State Sen. Todd Weiler is working on potential changes to the Judicial Conduct Commission after Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen's resignation over allegations of misconduct. Weiler suggests transparency measures and confidentiality safeguards for commission members and investigations.

A state senator says he is working on potential changes to the Utah Judicial Conduct Commission following the resignation of a Supreme Court justice over allegations of misconduct .

Sen. Todd Weiler seeks reforms to the Judicial Conduct Commission after Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen's resignation. Weiler proposes transparency measures and confidentiality safeguards for commission members and investigations. The chairwoman of the commission defended her recusal from a preliminary investigation into allegations against Hagen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KSLcom /  🏆 549. in US

Politics Judicial Conduct Commission Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen Allegations Of Misconduct Transparency Measures Confidentiality Safeguards

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah football misses on 3-star RB recruit's commitmentUtah football misses on 3-star RB recruit's commitmentIt doesn't appear Malachi McFarland will be suiting up for Utah anytime soon. The Damien High School (California) product who held an offer from the Utes and pl
Read more »

Kouri Richins' mugshot released by Utah Dept. of CorrectionsKouri Richins' mugshot released by Utah Dept. of CorrectionsKouri Richins’ mugshot has been released by the Utah Department of Corrections after her conviction and sentencing for the murder of her husband.Richins was sen
Read more »

Demand soars for Israel's battle-tested weapons tech despite global criticism of its wartime conductDemand soars for Israel's battle-tested weapons tech despite global criticism of its wartime conductDemand is soaring for Israel's battle-tested weapons and military technology, despite widespread condemnation by rights groups and the international community over the country's conduct in wars, particularly in Gaza
Read more »

The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah tops Big 12 win totals + Football schedule series look at ArkansasThe Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah tops Big 12 win totals + Football schedule series look at ArkansasThe betting odds are out for the Big 12, and this time it's a look at the win totals for the conference. At the top is a couple familiar names that should be of interest to the state of Utah.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-22 19:49:38