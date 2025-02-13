Senator Murkowski Calls for Improved Aviation Technology After Bering Air Crash

Following a fatal plane crash near Nome, Alaska, Senator Lisa Murkowski emphasizes the need for better aviation technology to enhance safety. She highlights the issue of outdated weather systems and proposes the implementation of a new Visual Weather Observation System (VWOS) as a potential solution.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For a state that notoriously relies on aviation to get around, Sen. Lisa Murkowski continued to stress on Wednesday that better technology is needed to help curb aviation disasters like the one that struck near Nome almost a week ago. Many Alaska pilots currently have to receive weather updates from people on the ground because 51 of the state’s 150 Automated Weather Observing Systems, known as AWOS, were not working.

“The challenge then you have is you don’t have this great technology to rely on for your safety,” she said. “So what we’re trying to do is figure out how we can build a better safety system.” The senator said a newer system, named Visual Weather Observation System — or VWOS — is currently being tested as an alternate system to AWOS. The system includes a weather camera that she’s told will work in conjunction with certified weather observers to report the most accurate weather data. Murkowski says the technology is not as sophisticated as its predecessor, but is expected to be more reliable, which lawmakers hope will be safer. Murkowski said the cost of the VWOS system is also much lower: $150,000 per unit compared to $2 million per AWOS unit. The only problem? Lawmakers like Murkowski are still working to get certification for the technology by the Federal Aviation Administration. “We have a whole bunch of barriers that are holding us back when it comes to safer skies,” Murkowski said. At the end of the day, Murkowski said there are not enough reliable weather systems — as well as reliable broadband coverage to boost connectivity — to give pilots the best data for flying.





