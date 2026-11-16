Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno Directs Trump Administration to Sanction Migrant Caravan Organizers

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno demands federal action against migrant caravan financiers, citing election impacts and criminal networks to bolster border security efforts.

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno has formally directed three senior Trump administration officials to launch criminal investigations and impose financial sanctions on individuals and organizations facilitating migrant caravans. In a letter obtained by Breitbart News, the Republican senator urged Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to coordinate a robust federal response against those financing these migrations. Moreno explicitly linked the recent surge in border crossings to the Democratic Party's victories in the November 3 midterm elections. He argued that migrants believe these results offer a renewed opportunity to enter the United States.

Moreno outlined a comprehensive strategy involving four specific actions for the administration to execute immediately. The first directive requires launching a full investigation into the identities of caravan organizers and the mechanisms behind their funding. Following this identification, Moreno instructed the Treasury Department to utilize the Office of Foreign Assets Control to place these entities on the Specifically Designated Nationals List. This designation would enable the freezing of any assets located within the United States and impose severe financial penalties on the facilitators.

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The senator further mandated that the Department of Justice prosecute any federal laws broken during the organization of these migrations. Additionally, he requested that the State Department immediately suspend the visas of any facilitators or organizers currently holding valid travel credentials. Moreno emphasized that these measures are necessary to dismantle the criminal networks he described as responsible for transporting vulnerable populations across borders without legal authorization or safety guarantees.

A central component of Moreno's argument focuses on the severe human rights abuses and criminal activities inherent in the caravan organization process. The senator characterized the individuals facilitating these migrations as demonic facilitators who prey on women and children. He cited disturbing statistics suggesting that eighty percent of women experience rape or sexual assault during the migration process. These claims reference data previously highlighted in a 2018 TIME article discussing sexual violence affecting women traveling in migrant caravans.

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Moreno detailed how these criminal networks exploit desperate families by subjecting them to deplorable living conditions. He noted that facilitators often commit sexual violence against migrants while simultaneously stripping them of their entire life savings. The organizer promises a better life in the United States, but the reality involves exploitation and abuse. This perspective frames the caravan issue not just as a border security challenge, but as a critical human trafficking crisis requiring immediate judicial intervention.

White House border czar Tom Homan echoed these sentiments on November 11, blaming the return of migrant caravans on what he termed the Biden effect. Homan emphasized that migrants arriving at the border would face immediate prosecution and deportation. His remarks followed reports of a caravan estimated to include approximately 1,500 migrants traveling through southern Mexico. Many individuals in this group expressed hope that Democratic election victories would create new legal pathways for work and residence in the United States.

Mexican authorities have begun actively intervening in the movement of these groups, providing police escorts and designated sleeping areas in municipal auditoriums. One specific caravan, known as God With Us, consisted of approximately 800 to 1,000 migrants and received visible assistance from local police forces. This group represented the third caravan to traverse Mexico and the first to form after the November elections. Unlike previous groups that dispersed in Mexico City, this caravan maintained cohesion with official support along its route toward the capital.

However, the caravan known as God With Us has largely dissolved, with most participants returning to Mexico's southern states. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that her government had worked to ensure migrants received basic attention concerning their human rights while informing them they would not be permitted to enter the United States. She maintained that no caravan had reached Mexico's northern border since President Trump returned to office. Sheinbaum also confirmed plans for another caravan originating in Honduras, saying arriving groups would be handled under existing procedures.

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The Department of Homeland Security data from October indicated that preliminary fiscal year 2026 figures showed a 95 percent decline in southwest border apprehensions compared to the Biden administration era. Vice President JD Vance had previously warned that Democratic victories could encourage a resurgence in illegal crossings. Homan urged Mexico to deploy troops along its northern and southern borders, mirroring the National Guard deployment used in 2019. The combined pressure from U.S. sanctions and Mexican enforcement aims to dismantle the logistical infrastructure supporting these migrations.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico emphasized through social media that the election results had not changed American immigration laws or enforcement procedures. Most migrants traveling with the caravan lacked a legal pathway to enter the United States and obtain lawful status. Moreno argued that the uptick in caravans is not a coincidence but a direct response to the November 3 political shifts. He referenced the security improvements achieved under President Donald Trump, noting a marked decrease in violent crimes across multiple U.S. cities during the first six months of 2025.

Moreno warned against reverting to the border policies of the Biden Administration, which he believes led to increased instability and crime. He stated that we must never forget where our country was during the previous administration and ensure our borders remain closed. After President Trump secured and closed the border, there was a marked decrease in violent crimes in multiple cities across the United States. The senator concluded that our future depends on punishing the evil monsters responsible for facilitating and organizing migrant caravans.