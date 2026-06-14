Senator Mitch McConnell Hospitalized in Washington, D.C.

Mitch McConnell, 84, was admitted to George Washington Hospital on Sunday. The cause is unknown. The Kentucky Republican, who is not seeking reelection, has faced multiple health issues including falls and freezing episodes.

Mitch McConnell, the longtime Kentucky Republican senator and former Senate majority leader, was hospitalized on Sunday, raising fresh questions about his health as he approaches the final months of his tenure.

The 84-year-old lawmaker was admitted to George Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C. , according to his spokesperson, who stated that he is receiving excellent care. The specific reason for the hospitalization has not been disclosed, but it comes amid a series of health incidents that have marked the final chapter of his political career.

McConnell, who has served in the Senate since 1985, announced last year that he would not seek reelection, setting the stage for a contentious primary battle to succeed him in Kentucky. His departure from the Senate, combined with his decision to step down as Republican leader in 2024, has already reshaped the GOP leadership hierarchy, with Senator John Thune taking his place. McConnell's health has been a subject of intense scrutiny for years.

In February 2023, a fall left him reliant on a wheelchair and an aide to navigate the Capitol hallways. Another fall in December 2024 resulted in a sprained wrist. Perhaps most notably, he suffered several on-camera 'freezing' episodes, including a 30-second pause in August 2023 when asked about his reelection plans, just weeks after abruptly halting mid-sentence during a press conference.

These incidents prompted widespread speculation about his fitness to serve, though his office repeatedly insisted he was fit for duty. McConnell's political legacy is defined by his decades-long rise from a county judge-executive in Kentucky to the highest echelons of power in Washington. He became the longest-serving GOP Senate leader, a position he used to advance conservative judicial nominations, including three Supreme Court justices during the Trump administration.

However, his relationship with Donald Trump soured over time, culminating in a bitter feud that mirrored the broader divide between establishment Republicans and Trump's populist movement. McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, served as Trump's transportation secretary until she resigned after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Despite their political differences, McConnell maintained a steadfast commitment to traditional conservative principles, often clashing with the more combative style of Trump allies.

As McConnell steps away from the Senate, his health remains a focal point. The hospitalization on Sunday, while not believed to be life-threatening, underscores the physical toll of a career spanning four decades. His absence from the campaign trail in Kentucky has already impacted the race to replace him, with Congressman Andy Barr securing the GOP nomination in the May primary.

The general election in November will determine who takes over the seat, a critical contest in the battle for control of the Senate. McConnell's departure also closes a chapter in Kentucky politics, where he has been a dominant figure since the 1980s, shaping the state's political landscape through his legislative influence and fundraising prowess. In a farewell speech to the Senate earlier this year, McConnell reflected on his legacy, emphasizing his role in defending the institution of the Senate itself.

He urged his colleagues to uphold a tradition of compromise and civility, even as partisan tensions reached new heights. The hospitalization serves as a reminder of the fragility of public life, even for those who have wielded immense power. For now, McConnell remains stable and under medical observation, with updates expected in the coming days





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