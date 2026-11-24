Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to include Nate Morris in the confirmation package, citing past personal attacks during their political rivalry.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly preparing to block the confirmation of Nate Morris as the United States ambassador to Colombia before Republicans lose their majority in January. The outgoing senator from Kentucky has refused to sign off on including Morris in the sweeping package of administration confirmations that Republican leadership hopes to advance before the new Congress convenes. This strategic holdout directly endangers Morris' appointment, which was already approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with a 13-8 vote on November 18.

The core mechanism of this legislative holdup relies on a specific Senate rule that allows a single Republican senator to object to adding an individual nominee to a larger confirmation package. Such an objection would force the Senate to take a separate, standalone vote on Morris rather than allowing him to be confirmed as part of the collective group. With the legislative window closing rapidly, this procedural maneuver significantly increases the risk that Morris will not be confirmed before Democrats assume control of the Senate.

Also read Mitch McConnell Blocks Trump Nominee from Confirmation Package

Nate Morris, a Lexington businessman, ignited this political feud with a campaign advertisement titled Garbage Day during his unsuccessful bid for the Republican Senate nomination in Kentucky. In the video, Morris dressed as a garbage collector and tossed a cardboard cutout of Senator McConnell into the back of a garbage truck. He declared that McConnell was trash and accused the senator of spending more than four decades dumping on Kentuckians while characterizing his political allies as mere puppets.

The personal history between the two Republicans resurfaced during Morris confirmation hearing in August when Utah Senator John Curtis offered him a chance to retract his previous attacks. Instead of apologizing for his harsh rhetoric, Morris stated that he was proud of the campaign he ran and added that political campaigns could become very spirited. His refusal to walk back his statements highlights the deep personal friction between the nominee and the Senate leader, a feud that is part of a larger years-long deterioration in the relationship between McConnell and President Trump.

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Trump intervened in Morris May campaign by asking him to abandon his Senate bid to make way for Republican Congressman Andy Barr. Morris eventually endorsed Barr, and the President later nominated the businessman for the diplomatic post in Colombia in June. The clash is the latest chapter in a relationship that deteriorated dramatically after the January 6 Capitol riot, when McConnell delivered a speech declaring Trump was practically and morally responsible for the attack.

The timing of this potential block is significant for President Trump, who has faced repeated challenges in passing legislation and appointments. McConnell delivered a blistering speech on the Senate floor in February 2021 directly confronting Trump role in the events leading to the Capitol breach. In response, Trump had previously attacked McConnell calling him a dour sullen and unsmiling political hack and later targeting his wife former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

McConnell has also faced mounting questions about his health after a series of medical problems kept him away from the Senate for nearly three months this summer. He was hospitalized in June after a fall at his Washington home left him briefly unconscious. He also suffered a bout of pneumonia before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility where he underwent physical therapy. He returned to the Capitol in September but has continued to draw attention for his frail appearance and limited responses to reporters questions.

Despite the public standoff and the procedural hurdles, a source familiar with the discussions told Semafor that outstanding issues surrounding Morris nomination were expected to be resolved. The source indicated that Morris would ultimately be confirmed as part of the final confirmation package suggesting that the conflict may be temporary rather than a permanent block. Nevertheless the current hesitation from the Senate Republican Leader introduces a significant uncertainty to the appointment of the new ambassador to Colombia.