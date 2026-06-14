Republican Senator Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on Sunday for unspecified reasons, with his office stating he is receiving excellent care. The 84-year-old, who announced his retirement after a February 2025 fall, plans to serVe until his term ends in January 2027. McConnell has a history of health issues,including several falls attributed to childhood polio. During his final term, he has broken with President Donald Trump on issues like the anti-weaponization fund and tariffs. trump-backed Rep. andy Barr won the Republican nomination to succeed him in Kentucky.

was hospitalized on Sunday for unspecified reasons, but the 84-year-old senator’s adviser said he was receiving “excellent care. ” “Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement.

“He is receiving excellent care. ”McConnell announced his retirement following a February 2025 fall that was caught on camera as he left the Senate chambers. He plans to finish out his term that ends in January 2027.earlier this year for “flu-like” symptoms. McConnell has experienced several falls in the past several years, but his office has often pointed to his leg stiffness as a result of childhood polio.

McConnell has used his road to retirement to do something he had not previously had the opportunity to do: break with President Donald Trump. He has ripped Trump over the now-dead “anti-weaponization fund” and tariffs that the senator perceived as coziness with Russia. Several Republicans were vying to succeed McConnell in the Bluegrass State, but Trump-backed Rep. Andy Barr , who once interned for McConnell, won the nomination.





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